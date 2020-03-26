Randox Laboratories develops new 'rapid' test for Covid-19 alongside Bosch

A Northern Ireland medical testing firm has developed a new rapid test for Covid-19 alongside German industrial giant Bosch, it has emerged.

Co Antim’s Randox Laboratories has helped create the test in six weeks. Those behind it say it can detect a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection in patients in under two and a half hours – measured from the time the sample is taken to the time the result arrives. It’s one of the world’s first fully-automated molecular diagnostic tests.

“(The) rapid COVID-19 test will help contain the spread of the pandemic and break the chain of transmission more quickly,” Bosch chief executive, Dr Volkmar Denner, said.

“We want the Bosch rapid COVID-19 test to play a part in containing the coronavirus pandemic as quickly as possible. It will speed up the identification and isolation of infected patients.

“Together with our partner Randox, we have succeeded in developing this innovative rapid test within a very short time frame, and we are now in a position to offer it to the market.

“The Bosch Vivalytic analysis device evaluates the test safely and reliably directly in the hospital, in the lab, or in the doctor’s office, guaranteeing the best possible protection for patients and medical staff.”

It says the test has an accuracy of over 95%, and means 100 devices can carry out around 1,000 tests in the space of 24 hours.

It says “the rapid test meets the quality standards of the World Health Organization (WHO)”.

“A sample is taken from the patient’s nose or throat using a swab. Then the cartridge, which already contains all the reagents required for the test, is inserted into the Vivalytic device for analysis.

“During the analysis, medical staff can devote themselves to other tasks, for example treating patients."