Randox sees profits drop but remains Northern Ireland’s most profitable company

Medical diagnostics giant Randox has seen a fall in profits but still remains one of Northern Ireland’s most profitable businesses.

The firm saw profits remain strong at £189.8m for the year ending June 2022, according to accounts for Randox Holdings Ltd. But they were down from £274.8m a year earlier.

Overall, turnover rose slightly to £625.6m for the same period.

Randox was set up in 1982 by managing director Dr Peter FitzGerald, and has its headquarters in Crumlin, Co Antirm.

The company operates six R&D and manufacturing sites in Northern Ireland with additional facilities in Ireland, the US and India.

The firm says it produced some 4.4 billion diagnostic tests during 2022, with its portfolio including tests for heart disease, diabetes, cancer, UTIs, kidney disease and Alzheimer’s.

The global giant operates in around 145 countries and aside from its main base in Co Antrim has operations in Donegal, India and the US.

It was one of the firms involved heavily in Covid-19 testing in the UK.

“During this financial period Randox was also committed to Covid-19 testing, both as part of the UK’s National Testing Programme and as a provider of private testing to support international travel, business and social activities,” the firm says in the strategic report as part of its latest accounts.

“… from the outset Randox was identified as an ideal testing partner for the UK’s National Testing Programme…”

It says following the commissioning of a report in 2022 from OCO Global it concluded its work had averted “over 3,100 deaths, prevented 14,100 extra hospitalisations and, by enabling economic activity, the UK’s GDP is £8.3bn larger than would otherwise be the case”.