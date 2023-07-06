‘Renewable power support scheme needed’ to help NI meet energy targets

A new renewable power support scheme and major investment in the grid should be at the core of ensuring Northern Ireland meets its ambitious energy targets here, it’s been claimed.

RenewableNI says its new five-year Delivering Zero Carbon Strategic Plan has been supported by around 60 firms and organisations actively involved in the renewables sector.

It’s also reiterated calls for planning to prioritise green and renewable energy schemes to speed up developing infrastructure.

RenewableNI says a support scheme should also be introduced for schemes generating in excess of 1MW.

“Our strategic plan, Delivering Zero Carbon Strategic Plan 2023-2028, has been embraced by 60 companies and organisations who are directly involved in turning Northern Ireland away from fossil fuels and transitioning as quickly as possible to new renewables including solar and onshore and offshore wind resources,” RenewableNI director Steven Agnew says.

Northern Ireland currently has a 1.8GW renewable capacity, while the NI Climate Change Act set a target of 80% renewables by 2030.

According to RenewableNI, this will require more than doubling the renewable electricity generation to meet the growth in demand as we electrify heat and transport.

The organisation says the priorities also include “ahead of time grid investment, a facilitative planning system, and an open collaboration among policy makers, lobby groups, developers and new technologies”.

“Other high-level priorities are cited under four key pillars of the strategy which include the net zero system, shaping public policy infrastructure, supporting members to thrive, lead and innovate and to continue growing RenewableNI as a sustainable, trusted organisation,” it says.

The strategic plan encompasses a call to action to achieve a future powered by clean energy through the adoption of 14 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. At the heart of the RenewableNI strategy is a commitment to Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG7) by ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all; and Climate Action (SDG13) through urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

“Northern Ireland’s public policy and regulatory framework needs to meet the challenge of the climate emergency, maximise renewables contribution to meeting our decarbonisation targets and support the growth of our net zero economy,” Mr Agnew says.

“Increasing Northern Ireland’s renewable electricity to 80% by 2030, and then achieving a net zero electricity system by 2035 is better for the NI economy, it will save consumers money, provide energy security and ensure our children live in a cleaner, greener world. We know together we can achieve this.”