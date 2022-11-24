Sale of George Best Hotel at ‘advanced stage’ following 10 offers for Belfast building

The George Best Hotel on Bedford Street in Belfast

A deal to take on Belfast’s George Best Hotel is now at an “advanced stage” of bidding after a total of 10 offers were received for the property, Ulster Business can reveal.

Bedford Hotel Limited, the company behind the hotel proposal in the landmark Scottish Mutual Building in the city centre, was placed into administration in 2020.

Now, a report from administrators Kroll Advisory says a total of 10 offers were received for the property, then reduced to eight, while interested parties are now in the “advanced phase of bidding”.

Bedford Hotel Limited was part of the overall Signature Living collection of companies, which was run by Liverpool developer Lawrence Kenwright.

Mr Kenwright had planned to turn the former Scottish Mutual Building into the George Best Hotel before Bedford Hotel Limited entered administration two years ago.

“Initial bids were called for 12pm on September 16, 2022 and the joint administrators received nine indicative offers from interested parties, which demonstrated the hotel’s wide appeal,” the latest administrators’ report says.

“On September 30, 2022, the joint administrators called for the best and final bids which again resulted in nine interested parties, either reaffirming or increasing their offers. A subsequent bid was also received shortly after this date bringing the total offers received to 10.

“The interested parties that submitted the best offers were reduced to eight following a further period of buyer due diligence and negotiations.

“The joint administrators are not able to disclose any further details of the bidding process, as they do not wish to prejudice the ongoing negotiations. It should be noted that all of the offers received to date are at a level that would not result in the secured creditor being repaid in full.”

The administrators say “there are a few interested parties that are now in the advanced phase of the bidding” and due diligence with commercial property firm Colliers.

The report says debts to unsecured creditors amount to £12.16m.

It says the total claim from ‘bedroom investor’ creditors amounts to £4.76m.

It’s understood one property group offered up to £4.5m to restart plans for the hotel. However, that offer was refused by the hotel company’s largest creditor and a court order earlier this year granted the administrators permission to sell the Belfast building.

It was subsequently advertised back on the market this summer.

Looking ahead the report says the joint administrators will “continue to manage the affairs, business and property of the company in order to achieve the purpose of the administration”.

That includes liaising with Colliers and all interested parties to complete the sale of the hotel, progressing other asset valuations, conduct further investigations, continuing to communicate with creditors and investors and settling all outstanding costs of the administration.