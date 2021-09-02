Significantly fewer NI businesses planning major workspace reduction

Significantly fewer business bosses in Northern Ireland are planning to reduce their workplace footprints than this time last year, a new survey has shown.

Around one in six chiefs here say they plan to or have already downsized their physical footprint or office space as a result of the pandemic, according to the latest KPMG Global CEO Outlook survey.

That’s down significantly from seven in 10 (72%) in 2020.

Meanwhile, bosses in Northern Ireland are slightly less optimistic about the growth prospects for the domestic economy than they were pre-Covid.

In 2019, 80% of respondents said they were confident compared with 72% in this year’s survey, while last year it was just 44%.

“Northern Ireland is relatively well positioned to return to more normal patterns of business activity and our chief executives are actively looking at growth strategies to help them get ahead of the competition,” partner in charge, Johnny Hanna, said.

“However, they are also acutely aware that they need to deliver on issues such as the future of work, cyber-security, disruptive technology and supply chain issues if they are to achieve their growth ambitions.”

On flexible or hybrid-working, just over a third of chiefs said their organisation will have most employees working remotely at least two or more days a week.

“Chief executives are less likely to downsize their physical footprint compared to last year’s survey as remote working has highlighted the value offices bring in building culture, coaching and collaboration,” Mr Hanna said.

The survey also shows that the vast majority of business bosses here are confident of the success of their own business, but cautious about top-line revenue growth, with 40% projecting modest three-year growth of up to 2.5% and just under a third expecting growth between 2.5% and 5%.

“Business is moving with pace on climate action and we’re experiencing high demand for support in helping companies in every sector pivot to a low carbon or net zero future,” Russell Smyth, partner and head of KPMG’s Sustainable Futures practice, said.

“Five years ago, the climate change agenda was virtually nonexistent, and it never really reached the ‘C-Suite’ but now it is one of the most pressing priorities for chief executives.”

“Among the many socio-economic, social and environmental challenges facing the world, stakeholders are focusing on the corporate role in tackling climate change – cutting carbon emissions and leaving a positive impact on society.”