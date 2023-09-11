Take a look inside Belfast’s poshest new homes worth more than £1m

Inside some of the new Hampton Park homes

A luxury housing developing featuring homes worth more than £1m is now under way in south Belfast.

The Hamptons development will see Lagan Homes buildings 35 properties – each ranging from £825,000 to £1.2m in value, making them some of the most expensive in Northern Ireland.

Construction work has already begun on The Hamptons, off Hampton Park.

An initial application for 18 detached houses on green space beside in the Galwally area was approved by Belfast City Council’s planning committee last year, despite receiving 271 objections from locals.

The scheme, which developers say has created 50 construction jobs over four years, will see the properties developed close to Belvoir Forest.

According to developer Lagan Homes it is “also working with Belfast City Council to assist with the council’s planned phase two of the Lagan Gateway project to provide a wider towpath connection between the new Noah Donohoe Bridge and the wider Belvoir Forest”.

“Nestled between Belvoir Forest and bordering the Lagan Valley National Park, an area of outstanding natural beauty, The Hamptons’ homes are traditional Georgian style detached residences starting from 2,200 sq ft to 3,600 sq ft,” developers say.

Designed by architect Alan Patterson Design and partnering with suppliers such as Robinsons, Studio4 Design, David Scott Tiles, Lee Auston Design.

The properties are being marketed by Gerry O’ Connor Estate Agents with starting prices from £825,000 to £1.2m

“It is rare to have the opportunity to construct homes of this standard in what is arguably Belfast’s most sought after address,” Conor Mulligan, managing director at Lagan Homes NI, said.

“We are blessed to work alongside a team of contractors, architects, surveyors, designers that are the best in the business, and this is reflected in the quality of these homes

“In partnership with Belfast City Council, we’re also facilitating the expansion and development of the city’s much-loved and used greenway network, creating for the first time a seamless link between BT9 and BT7 and an unrivalled accessibility for cyclists, walkers and families to avail of the 20 plus miles of greenway and towpath along the River Lagan.”