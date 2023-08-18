Terry Cross’s Biopax invests in £20m printer

Entrepreneur Terry Cross’s new packaging firm has invested £20m in a top of the line printer as part of its latest expansion.

His new firm Biopax is now based in west Belfast as part of a £46m investment.

Biopax Limited, based in Springvale Business Park in west Belfast, will create 169 jobs over the next four years with further investment planned in a second phase.

It’s focusing on the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and food service sectors – using the latest European, US and Chinese technology.

The new investment with Heidelberg will see Biopax lead the way in green packaging solutions and expand operations.

Biopax Limited has made a £20m strategic investment with Heidelberg, the world’s largest maker of printing equipment, to support its ongoing efforts to optimise its sustainable options for clients.

The company also has plans to add plastic-free paper cups, tubs and salad bowls to its product portfolio across in a move that will help put it at the top of the sustainable packaging food chain here and across the world.

Biopax currently provides ‘green’ packaging solutions to the food, beverage and non-food sector in the UK and Ireland, and has started to export into European markets. Its strategic growth plans include setting up production capabilities for sustainable packaging in Europe, India and the People’s Republic of China.

Biopax said as well as the performance and overall productivity of the new Speedmaster XL106, another significant consideration for choosing the product is its carbon-neutral certification which aligns with its company ethos to deliver high-quality packaging that is produced with the environment in mind.

“In addition to the green benefits, we also realised that the Heidelberg XL106 with Inpress Control would deliver and exceed our customers’ expectations in regards to their company branding and colour management strategies,” Dr Terry Cross OBE, chairman, Biopax, said.

“We consulted with several expert printers before we chose Heidelberg as our printing press supplier. These experts have spent many years working with various large-format Heidelberg presses in the folded carton industry. We leaned on their experience and expertise when making our investment decision. To date, we have invested £20m in the latest Heidelberg technology within our 70,000 sq ft factory.

“We are committed to creating over 170 jobs at our Belfast facility and have commenced initial groundwork on a site expansion plan which will see us almost double the size of our production and storage facility. This expansion will allow us to invest further into ultra-high volume flexographic printing and dedicated rotary converting for some of the world’s leading brands.

“We are delighted with the results and are awaiting delivery of a second XL106 press with the same specifications.

“This will offer us and our customers a high-quality product that exceeds their expectations. Our world-class design software systems are fully integrated into our Heidelberg production kit. This helps us to optimise our machine outputs while reducing downtime and waste.”