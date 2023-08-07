Three Co Antrim restaurants and cafes shut after company ceases trading

Boathouse Restaurant and Little Swan coffee shop were based at The Gateway at Antrim's lough shore (Pic: Google Street View)

Three restaurants and cafes close to a Co Antrim tourism hotspot have been shut “temporarily” after the company running them announced it has ceased trading.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said Loughshore Restaurant Ltd has now informed them it would cease trading on Sunday, August 6.

It says that as a result the Boathouse Restaurant and Little Swan coffee shop at the Gateway as well as Diana’s Tea Rooms at Antrim Castle Gardens “will be temporarily closed”.

“We hope to have alternative arrangements in place as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the council has said.

The Boathouse is located at the Gateway complex at Antrim Lough Shore, first opening its doors in 2019.

It serves a host of different dishes including fresh fish and seafood, tacos, grilled meats, pizza and burgers.

The Little Swan coffee shop sells a range of hot drinks and sweet items – including bubble waffles, crepes, donuts and ice-cream.

Diana's Tea Rooms serves a range of snacks and meats, and also has an outdoor courtyard area for the summer months.

It’s located in Antrim Castle Gardens – a 17th century Anglo Dutch water garden, which is one of only three in the British Isles.