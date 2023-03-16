Tourism and hospitality bodies launch new recruitment campaign

Pictured launching the Make it Happen campaign in Belfast are Joel Neill, Hospitality Ulster, Caitriona Lennox, Springboard, Vicky Green, NI Hotels Federation, Roisin McKee, HATS network, David Roberts, Tourism NI, and Judith Owens, NI Tourism Alliance

Northern Ireland’s top tourism and hospitality organisations have come together to launch a new campaign designed to encourage people to consider a career in the industry.

Businesses in the sector were today urged to get involved in the first phase of Make it Here, a multimedia campaign that will shine a light on the industry, showcasing the unique benefits of a career in tourism and hospitality.

The campaign is being led by Tourism Northern Ireland and supported by key industry bodies such as Hospitality and Tourism Skills (HATS) network, Hospitality Ulster, Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance, Springboard, Bus & Coach NI and a range of employers. It seeks to build on ongoing initiatives by industry bodies to change perceptions of careers in the industry.

Tourism generates an estimated £1bn in visitor spend for the economy each year and accounts for one in every 12 jobs, with 65,000 people working in tourism and hospitality.

However, the sectors have faced significant skills shortages in recent years, especially following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Research undertaken by Tourism NI last year found that recruitment and retention was the biggest challenge cited by employers in the industry, alongside the cost of doing business. Separate research with HATS revealed that many people in Northern Ireland don’t consider a career in tourism or hospitality because of negative perceptions about issues such as job security and long hours.

David Roberts, director of strategic development, Tourism NI said: “Tourism and hospitality is an industry that is based on people and this campaign is about getting more people to consider a career in the sector by showing not only the variety of roles but other benefits the sector offers, like working in special places, flexible hours to suit your lifestyle, meeting interesting people and making their day.

“Tourism NI recognises the challenges that exist when it comes to recruitment, retention and the perception of the industry. We want to make it a career of choice by showing that there are exciting opportunities for people to do something they love for a living.”

A new website www.makeyourcareer.co.uk will showcase the range of careers available and signpost interested applicants to a range of job sites.