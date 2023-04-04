Ulster Business Next 200: Northern Ireland SMEs see profits surge by 50%

The Next 200 shows pre-tax profits are up 50.5% on average among those on the list

Northern Ireland’s leading SMEs have seen profits rise by more than 50% in the last year, the Ulster Business Next 200 with Barclays can reveal.

This year’s list, which charts the performance of small and medium-sized companies across Northern Ireland, also shows sales are up by 21.8% in the last year.

Meanwhile, pre-tax profits have increased by an average of 50.5%, compared with previous annual accounts.

Sales within the Next 200 listing have grown to £9.62bn from a corresponding previous year figure of £7.91bn. Pre-tax profitability increased to £727m from £483m.

The Next 200 with Barclays follows directly on from the Ulster Business Top 100 list, which charts the performance of our largest companies. And just 17 of the 200 companies posted losses during their latest financial year.

This year has seen a strong increase in profit margin for the Next 200 companies from a margin of 6.1% to 7.6% with total profits now sitting at £727m compared to £483m for the corresponding companies in their prior year.

“For the past few years, the Top 100’s sister listing the Next 200 has allowed business owners to understand how companies below the top echelons are performing and provide an indication of companies making the step up to the Top 100 Companies listing,” Jonathan Cushley, who compiled the list, said.

Adrian Doran, head of corporate banking Northern Ireland, Barclays, said: “What’s clear is that over the past few years, increasing numbers of Northern Ireland businesses are embracing exporting.

“The role of private equity (PE) in stimulating growth in our SMEs is worthy of highlighting.

“Last year was a record year for PE deals in Northern Ireland which bodes well for the continued growth of the Next 200.”

John Mulgrew, editor of Ulster Business, said: “Much like the performance of our largest firms, this year’s cohort of SMEs have shown resilience and truly stellar results – posting the most significant increases in my time as editor.

“There are a host of household names making this year’s Next 200 list, from right across the sectors, along with a swathe of lesser-known businesses which showcase both the breadth and the quiet success of what is often referred to as the backbone the Northern Ireland economy – our SMEs.

“Some of the companies have been around for generations, while we are also seeing many burgeoning firms which were formed here less than 10 years ago.”

You can find the full Next 200 list in the April edition of Ulster Business