Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies 2022 launched in Belfast

The list has showcased the performance of the biggest firms from right across Northern Ireland

Leaders from across the world of business and industry have descended on Belfast for the launch of the Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies 2022, with A&L Goodbody.

Dozens gathered at the Dark Horse to make the publication of this year’s double summer edition and business list.

The list has showcased the performance of the biggest firms from right across Northern Ireland, ranked by turnover, for more than 30 years.

Ulster Business has partnered with corporate law firm A&L Goodbody for the last seven years with the Top 100.

This year’s Top 100 shows combined pre-tax profits among our biggest firms rose by 46% to almost £1.4bn, based on previous accounts.

Sales among our Top 100 companies rose by 2.6% during the same period, from £26.1bn to £27.7bn.

But of the 100 companies making the list just eight declared losses for their last financial year.

Moy Park has topped the list once again, followed by W&R Barnett with turnover of £1.27bn, coming in the second spot.

There are also a host of new companies making this year’s list, with around a dozen businesses joining in 2022.

Those gathered heard from A&L Goodbody partner Peter Stafford and Ulster Business editor John Mulgrew.

“Many of the biggest firms on this year’s list, like previous, are long-running, family-owned, multi-generational businesses, several of which are close to cracking the one billion pound mark in terms of sales,” Mr Mulgrew said.

“We also have hugely significantly arms of international giants of industry, and home-grown companies which are now listed on the stock exchange.

“And the Top 100 is also about the myriad of firms, many of which are in this room, which continue to work with some of our biggest businesses, SMEs and others.”