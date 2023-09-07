US law firm ‘could expand further in Northern Ireland’

Ogletree Deakins, which works primarily in employment law, has a team of around 80 in Belfast.

But boss Matt Keen says there is “room for further growth”. He says the firm “may be able to put a couple of other operations here”.

“We are certainly considering other business professionals to support the firm – we’ve been able to find good people so we may be able to put a couple of other operations here as well,” he said.

“There’s room for further growth. We have added clients and processes so I think there is room to grow further.

“The thing I’ve been most impressed with is just how quickly [Belfast] have gelled as a team – it’s a very enthusiastic workforce and they enjoy what they are doing here and form good client-based teams,” he said.

Mr Keen said the “reputation of NI in the US as a business centre has obviously improved dramatically – I think it’s very strong right now”.

“The universities produce undergraduate law programmes which [produce] students who are prepared to come in and perform paralegal work and I think, just being able to observe some of the success other firms have had – they had all grown,” he said. “We spoke to a couple of them and they were all pleased with the talent base they were able to find and the product they were getting.”

The US firm opened a global solutions centre in Northern Ireland in 2021, and is planning to grow its presence here with at its first permanent location in the city.

“Ogletree Deakins is a labour employment law firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is one of the largest labour employment law firms in the world,” Mr Keen says.

“We have about 950 lawyers in total in 56 offices, most in the US – Canada, three European offices and the Belfast office which we opened two years ago.

“Our firm practices every aspect of labour employment law – primarily representing employers. We have a fairly large business immigration practice, about 20%. It’s been the fastest growing practice over the past five or six years.

“As that practice was going through significant growth a couple of years ago in order to maintain the kind of talent we needed for client services that we are dedicated to providing, we were looking for additional talent pools and were contacted by Invest NI about some of the activities which were going on in Belfast.”