Windsor Framework deal ‘can restart Northern Ireland economy’ says Brexit-backing businessman

The Windsor Framework can help renew Northern Ireland’s economy and does not threaten our place in the union, a leading Brexit-backing businessman has said.

Irwin Armstrong, founder and chief executive of medical diagnostics business Ciga Healthcare, says “while nor perfect” the agreement goes a “long way to fixing the trade issues and given us the possibility of renewing the Northern Ireland economy and the possibility of creating a country to be proud of”.

“… let us not miss this opportunity to create a new future for our children and grandchildren based on an economically successful country where all views are treated with respect,” he said.

Mr Armstrong was one of the few business leaders who spoke up in favour of Brexit in the run-up to the 2016 poll.

And on some concerns surrounding sovereignty, he said: “Regarding the sovereignty issue, when the Good Friday Agreement was approved over 70% of the people voting accepting that Northern Ireland’s position within the UK was to be taken out of the hands of politicians and given to the people here, so all the previous political acts were practically being set aside.

“It is therefore clear that the Windsor Agreement does not mean that there is any danger to Northern Ireland’s position within the UK as in all the recent polls only about a third of the people would currently vote for a united Ireland.