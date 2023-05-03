Windsor Framework ‘solves one problem but creates another’ say food firms

Will the Windsor Framework provide a solution for grocery retailers and suppliers hampered by Brexit, or does it replace one layer of bureaucracy with another? Pavel Barter looks for answers

Grocery retailers and suppliers have described new labelling requirements for products travelling from Great Britain into Northern Ireland, under the Windsor Framework, as solving one problem “but creating another”.

Under the Framework, “not for EU” labels will have to be placed on food and drink packaging prior to travelling across the Irish Sea.

Wine merchant James Nicholson, of JN Wine in Crossgar, Co Down, describes the new requirements as one of the “more intricate and painful outcomes of the Framework.”

Kieran Sloan, managing director of Sawers deli in Belfast, says that while multiples can afford new labelling requirements, small independent companies may struggle. “We deal with artisan suppliers across the water who, like us, are often small family-run businesses who make fantastic niche products. Once they have to re-label their Northern Irish products, they’re going to say, ‘It’s too much hassle. We’re not going to bother’.”

Simon Spurrell, founder of Cheshire-based business, Cheshire Cheese, concurs. “On one hand [government] say the Framework is solving a problem, but it’s also creating another one,” he says.

“We now have multi-labelling requirements and we have to create paperwork that defines it’s not going to go across the border into the EU and it’s only going to be sold in Northern Ireland. It’s a small step in the right direction but it’s not a fix.”

The food and drink sector was largely supportive when the Windsor Framework was announced in February, 2023. The proposals solved “the Rubik’s Cube of the protocol” and reduced “burdensome checks and controls”, according to Archie Norman, M&S chairman. Simon Roberts, chief of Sainsbury’s, announced that customers in Northern Ireland “will once again be able to access the full range of products as customers in Great Britain”.

The Framework creates a lane system for goods arriving in Northern Ireland: a green lane for goods destined for the six counties; a red lane for produce going to the Republic. Lorries in the green lane will require a single certificate, even if its contents are made up of different products, while red lane cargo requires full custom processes and checks. According to the deal’s proponents, the Framework will ease bureaucracy and cut paperwork and costs.

“We are led to understand that the required information for the green lane will be commercially available data that can be uploaded online,” says Neil Johnston, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC). “The vast bulk of what’s coming into Northern Ireland will pass through the green lane.”

The Framework marks an improvement for some food producers, retailers and wholesalers. GB suppliers dealing with Sawers deli, face “cost, bureaucracy, and paperwork”, according to Kieran. “We are buying from the UK and selling within the UK, and that’s the frustrating part: we don’t apply to the single market. We can’t get certain meat sauces. Loose pâté is a nightmare to get across.” The deli recently ordered £3,000 worth of product from a chutney and cracker supplier in GB. “The final order, when they checked it all out, was about £600,” remarks Kieran. “£2,500 of it, they could not send to Northern Ireland.”

Exporting from GB to Northern Ireland, in its current form, is uneconomical for small producers, agrees Simon Spurrell of Cheshire Cheese.

“Every small producer in mainland UK knows if you can’t ship to Europe, you can’t ship to Northern Ireland. We had to abandon that market [prior to the company being bought by cheese producer Joseph Heler in 2022] because it was too expensive. You need a health certificate to ship one wedge, or 20 tonnes, of cheese to Northern Ireland. A health certificate needs a veterinary surgeons certificate, which costs £180 per parcel, per destination, and four hours of paperwork.”

This bureaucracy has resulted, according to some retailers, in a reduction in the variety of food and drink products on shelves. In removing certification for goods such as wine, the Windsor Framework bodes well. The UK Wine Society, for example, describes the Windsor deal as “workable” with “clarity and a sense of certainty and consistency”.

“[As part of the deal] Northern Ireland becomes the responsibility of the British government, so hopefully we will get to the situation where all products available on the GB market will be available on the Northern Irish market,” Neil Johnston says.

But could labelling be a spanner in the Framework? Alongside product labelling, shops will be required to include signage – particularly for loose products. The deal introduces labelling requirements on a phased basis with October 2023 as the first deadline for dairy brands and chilled meats. Cheshire Cheese is “in the midst of a rebrand” and had “already booked a new labelling and rebrand, and 12 months worth of stock, before the Framework’s announcement”, according to Simon Spurrell.

“Labelling increases cost and waste. Now we have to produce short label runs solely for Northern Ireland. If we have one million labels, we have to run a separate 20,000 or 30,000 for Northern Ireland. The unit cost will go up by 2p or 3p. It’s a shambles.”

Retailers with stores in the Republic and Northern Ireland, meanwhile, have concerns about how split supply deliveries will work within the green-red lane system. “Asda and Sainsbury’s are relatively content because they don’t have any stores in the Republic,” says Neil Johnston. “Lidl is relatively content because they have two supply chains – a British-based one and a Southern-based one – but there are people who fall midway, such as M&S who will ultimately need separately labelled products.”

A lack of clarity and guidelines around the Framework’s minutiae has left some grocers feeling vulnerable. Food and drink suppliers wishing to use the green lane into Northern Ireland must also register as a ‘trusted trader’, according to the Framework. But there is a lack of clarity about the definition of a trusted trader.

“Part of the problem is that we are only now getting details of the regulations from Europe and they may yet be amended,” Neil says. “Therefore, it’s very hard for retailers to aim for the October deadline when they don’t know what they are aiming for.”

Some food producers, retailers and wholesalers, who adapted to an all-island model, are waiting to see how the Framework might change the consistency of their business. JN Wine in Crossgar, for example, imports wine from Europe to their warehouse in Dublin. “We take goods into Ireland every 72 hours – and shipments go from Belfast to our London office – so it’s quite efficient,” James Nicholson says. “We have unfettered access in terms of selling within the UK market and have grown our business there substantially, whereas goods coming from GB [to NI] have a more difficult path.”

The Windsor Framework needs to pass a number of stages before it can be implemented, but retail industry representatives are confident it will provide much-needed business stability in Northern Ireland. “Our broader membership is reasonably satisfied with the Framework,” Glyn Roberts, Retail NI chief executive, says.

“There’s a deep dive into the details. But overall, we’re pleased we got as many of our members as possible into the green lane. The big question is does it move us forward? Does it provide greater stability and certainty? Yes, it does.”

“The Framework is here,” adds James Nicholson of JN Wine. “Now we have to suck it up, make it work, and get on with it.”