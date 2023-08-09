Wrightbus seeking five major tenders amid plans to create 1,000 new jobs

Wrightbus is engaged in five major global tenders to sell its hydrogen vehicles across the globe and planning to create up to 1,000 new jobs, Ulster Business can reveal.

And plans for a major new hydrogen hub in Ballymena alongside one of owner Jo Bamford’s other business, Hygen Energy, will see a “higher single-digit million number” investment which will be the first of its kind here.

Wrightbus also plans to double its workforce over the next three years, creating 1,000 new local green energy jobs.

Speaking to Ulster Business, new chief Jean-Marc Gales believes Northern Ireland can become a world leader in hydrogen production.

“We are currently participating in five tenders for hydrogen buses that we will export worldwide. We will deliver the first 20 hydrogen buses to German customers,” he says.

“Now we’ve got over 1,000 [staff]. We are planning to double our workforce by 2026, with most of the roles based in Ballymena.”

Speaking about its new hydrogen hub here, Mr Gales says it is currently in the consultation phase.

“The site will include a compressor facility, compressors, transformers, and fuelling areas. We’re planning a refuelling station for tankers that provide hydrogen to our customers.”