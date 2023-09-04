Noel Brady: what you need to know about becoming a non-executive director

If you are considering taking up a new role as chair or non-executive director, here are a few things you should think about first

In addition to running his own business, Noel currently holds several non-executive positions – ministerial appointments in the public sector as chair of the Construction Industry Training Board NI and finance non-executive director for the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust.

In the private sector, he is chairman of Continu Ltd, a leading battery storage and UPS systems provider, and in the third sector he is a trustee on the board of the HMS Caroline Trust.

More than 35 years of experience in this type of role has also included the Northern Ireland Assembly Business Trust, Belfast Harbour Commission, Driver Vehicle Agency, Sentel Ltd and Novosco Ltd.

Here, Noel offers his advice to anyone offered or seeking an appointment as chair or non-executive director in the public or private sector:

Legal implications: Think this through carefully and with consideration – it is very important to remember that being a non-executive director or chairman carries with it legal obligations – you are subject to the codified duties of directors contained in the Companies Act 2006 in the same way as executive directors. Some people go into these roles without understanding how serious the implications can be. When you are applying for such a role, you really need to research and consider it in depth. You should look closely at the implications of the role and your responsibilities and, if things go wrong for some unexpected reason, what affect might this have on your career, your reputation or on your standing as a director? There have been several notable cases recently where there have been serious implications for the board members.

Communication: The establishment of clear formal and informal communication lines is essential to the success of any board of directors. Good liaison between the chairman, other board members including the non-executive and executive teams is key. The board needs to understand what the executive team is doing and vice versa so that everybody is focused on the same objectives. It can be very hard to get this established but where this does not work, the organisation does not work. This can result in poor strategic direction, dysfunctional behaviours, and poor performance in the organisation. A company which is led by a board which has clear roles and responsibilities and excellent communication lines almost always leads to outstanding success for the company.

Principles: It is very important, particularly in the public sector, to observe the principles under which boards are required to operate. The Seven Principles of Public Life (also known as the Nolan Principles) apply to anyone who works as a public officeholder. All public officeholders are both servants of the public and stewards of public resources. Behaviour needs to be guided by these principles such as selflessness, accountability, integrity, and openness. All seven principles are extremely important in a public sector scenario, because you will be representing the minister, the department, the public and holding the responsibility of spending public money - so you need to take your responsibilities seriously. It is also no bad thing to carry these principles into the operation of boards in the private sector.

Preparation: For a well-functioning operational board, the accuracy and timeliness of papers to be considered at the board meeting is vitally important. You need to give board members proper time to read the paperwork, consider the implications and formulate their response. Meetings will run much more efficiently and effectively if relevant paperwork is accurately summarised with recommendations being sought clearly laid out. The practical functions of the board, its structure and processes are critical to a successful board and business.

Despite the level of responsibility, the legal duties, and the formalities of the chair/NED role it is a very fulfilling and worthwhile undertaking. I have really enjoyed all my different roles, their challenges, their variety, and the success that can be achieved.

