Northern Ireland financial planners continue growth journey

A year on from acquiring Waterhouse, Benchmark Financial Planning is extending its high-quality financial planning services offered to new and existing clients

Tom Leonard, former Waterhouse managing director, is now developing business for Benchmark across the region

With ambitions to be the leading chartered financial planner in Northern Ireland, Benchmark Financial Planning continues to grow and build on its acquisitions.

It was only just over a year ago that Benchmark, part of the Schroders group, identified the significant business opportunities in the region with the purchase of Waterhouse Financial Planning. The firms had worked together as partners for five years before the deal, so they knew each other well; something the business owners really cared about.

“We knew that Benchmark had a real focus on quality and building long-term relationships,” Tom Leonard, former Waterhouse managing director, said. “They had supported us with technology and compliance services, so it seemed like the natural next step.

“Importantly, their focus was on helping us manage and run the business, allowing us to spend more time taking care of our existing clients, and to help more clients benefit from high-quality financial planning.”

Sinead Meenan, wealth planning director, leads the financial planning practice while Tom now focuses on bringing other planners with existing businesses into the group.

“We’re one of only a small number of financial planning firms with chartered status,” Sinead said. “This means we meet the highest professional standards and are impartial, delivering best possible outcomes for clients.”

In March, Kennedy Independent Advice joined Benchmark to take advantage of the technology and practice management support that they provide. With over 30 years’ experience in the industry, Michael Kennedy also recognised the benefits that being part of a wider group could bring.

“It was a really important move for us,” Michael said. “Benchmark’s investment provided security and stability for our clients and our staff. We’ve always prided ourselves on our personal approach and working with client’s long-term goals in mind, and they share the same values. Their technology is better than anything else I’ve worked with too.”

Tom has plans to add more firms to Benchmark, to support growth and development of chartered financial planning across Northern Ireland.

Michael said: “We’re only a few months into the deal, and I am really impressed with the financial planning process that Sinead and the Benchmark team offer to clients. Their technology shows clients visually what they have and the solutions that can help them. This is a real benefit. My staff are happy, and they help keep our clients happy.”

Having the backing of Schroders is also seen as a good thing. It’s a FTSE 100 company with a 200-year history and significant family ownership. This gave Michael real comfort that being part of Benchmark was a safe and professional pair of hands that really understood his business.

“I’m always looking for the right firms to join Benchmark,” Tom said. “There are lots of options, either selling to us straight away, or joining the network and working closely with us to align processes and create efficiencies before doing that. This builds better value in the advice business before seeking a sale.

“We want to grow, increase the numbers of financial planners we work with, with the aim of providing great financial planning to more people,” Tom said.

For more information, visit www.benchmarkfp.co.uk or get in touch with Tom on 07458111201 or 02871878770