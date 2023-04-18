Agnew Volkswagen wins two major awards

Agnew Volkswagen, with retail locations in Belfast and Mallusk, has walked away with two major industry awards.

The firm took the top prizes at the Volkswagen UK Retailer Awards, which recognise the best performing retailers in the UK for the past year.

Agnew Volkswagen was recognised as the Number One Retail Group in the UK for 2022. The prestigious award within Volkswagen UK is judged based on the entire business performance and customer satisfaction.

“This is only made possible by the hard work and dedication of our entire team in Belfast and Mallusk who are passionate about the Volkswagen brand, and strive to deliver the best possible service for our customers and local businesses,” Brian Robinson, franchise director, at Agnew Volkswagen, said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to again thank all our colleagues for their work and dedication, and our customers for their continued support.”

In addition, during the same ceremony Agnew Volkswagen was also awarded Number One Fleet Business Partner in the UK for 2022.

“This is a remarkable achievement and means we have been recognised in five of the past seven years for unrivalled consistency,” Brian Robinson said. “Once again this is testament to our dedicated local fleet team providing exemplary service and advice to a wide range of local businesses and business car drivers.

“Special thanks also go to our team lead by John O’Reilly alongside Steven Lavery, Julie Graham and Stanley McKittrick.”

Agnew Volkswagen boasts top facilities at its Belfast and Mallusk sites, with a number of new vehicles having recently launched with more due soon. That includes the distinctive ID.Buzz winner of What Car? 2023 Car of the Year Award alongside an expanding range of all-electric ID models including ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 with the executive ID.7 unveiled soon. Complementing the electric range there are still the familiar models of the Golf, Polo and Tiguan which continue to evolve and be popular with local drivers.

To discuss your business or personal vehicle needs contact Agnew Volkswagen Belfast on 028 9023 4477 or Mallusk on 028 9034 2111 or search ‘Agnew Volkswagen