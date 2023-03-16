Antrim Coast Half Marathon announces Clearer Water eight year principal sponsorship

The Antrim Coast Half Marathon has announced that it has secured one of the longest sponsorships in road-running history with an eight year agreement with The Clearer Group.

Clearer Water, The Clearer Group’s flagship ethical brand, will sponsor the event until 2030 which will commemorate the Antrim Coast Half Marathon’s 10 year anniversary.

Clearer Water is bottled on site, situated on the picturesque shores of Larne Lough, less than eight miles from where the race is due to take place. Credited for its perfectly balanced PH 7.8, due to its natural filtration through Antrim limestone, Clearer Water provides essential mineral and hydration for longer during high intensity sports. Clearer Water, known as the ‘Water That Helps People’, is an advocate and active participant of mixed ability working.

As a dedicated social impact company, Clearer Water is committed to undertaking initiatives that benefit the local and wider communities. Clearer Water hopes that through meaningful sponsorship of such high-status events as the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, which attracts so many prestigious athletes, the benefits will be felt by Co Antrim and indeed Northern Ireland’s fantastic hospitality and tourism sector.

The newly renamed ‘Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon’ will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023. The race will take place once again along the idyllic Antrim coast, with the beautiful hills and Glens of Antrim to one side and the vast Irish sea on the other. Runners, both elite and amateur from across the globe have travelled to take part, with the event broadcast worldwide on BBC iPlayer.

The event was first held in 2020, and was granted the World Athletics Elite Label Road Race status, one of only two events in the UK and Ireland to be awarded the Elite Label status. The race has now been accredited as the number one half marathon in the UK and two in the world. Previous winners include double – double Olympic Champion Sir Mo Farah, Ethiopian Record holder Jemal Yimer and multiple World Record Holder and 2022 London Marathon winner Yalemzerf Yehualaw.

Jemal Yimer is confirmed and Scotland’s Callum Hawkins is confirmed to return for a second year. Former European Champion and five-time Olympian Jo Pavey, along with former two-time World Cross Country Silver medallist and London Marathon winner Catherina McKiernan, will both launch the Kid’s race and Street Mile.

James McIlroy BEM OLY, Elite Race director, said: “We are delighted to have Clearer Water confirmed as our principal sponsor. One of our key objectives is to become the most sustainable running event in the World over the eight years and so the partnership with Clearer Water is a very good fit for what we are trying to achieve”.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood, global chief executive and co-chairman of The Clearer Group, said: “We are thrilled to see Clearer Water be the partner of choice for The Antrim Coast Half Marathon. The world fell in love with our beautiful landscape when it was showcased as the location for the HBO Games of Thrones franchise. We’re delighted Co Antrim once again will be centre stage and our fantastic hospitality and leisure sector will be excellent hosts to all those travelling for the event.

“Our board, including Sitki Gelmen and David Hunter and I, are thrilled to be working alongside the founders James and Ruth McIlroy of the newly renamed ‘Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon’. I am also proud to share that I will be joining the board of the Event from immediate effect. James and Ruth have built an inspiring half marathon in only four years, showcasing the next generation of runners here in Northern Ireland and across the globe. We look forward to what the next eight years bring.”