Building opportunities at Collins Aerospace

The above quote from artist, Vincent Van Gough, resonates with many businesses across Northern Ireland, but none more so than Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel that has mastered the art of creating some of the greatest seating products within the global aerospace market.

A business of Raytheon Technologies, the facility in Kilkeel, which opened in 1967, has established itself as a pinnacle in the manufacture of aircraft seating globally. This is evidenced in that it is home to one of the largest seating facilities in the world, building more than 25% of aeroplane seats currently in operation, and is a centre of excellence for the launch of new platforms.

Success didn’t happy overnight though, but through a series of smaller working parts, the company is now leading the way in manufacturing and engineering excellence in Northern Ireland.

Continually delivering high quality, innovative and state-of-the-art products is the epitome of life at the company. This is shared across all departments, from NPI and manufacturing, which have helped launched products like the award-winning Finnair AirLounge and Elements seats, to planning and logistics that ensure all relevant parts are sourced and available in advance of a project commencing, and completed projects are delivered on time.

For parts that cannot be sourced, Collins’ Kilkeel team has developed advanced composites and manufacturing processes to a level unequalled by any composite facility within the aerospace arena. This has enabled the design of more geometrically complex and cosmetically pleasing components to be integrated into the company’s seat designs that surpasses anything which its competitors can produce.

The launch of a state-of-the-art 70,000 sq ft logistics hub helped improve delivery, collection and sorting processes whilst maximising efficiency, and also enables the company to identify any issues or missing parts without halting an active assembly line.

And the assembly line and production operatives are the glue that holds the company together. Operating within a 215,000 sq ft space, the floor of Collins Aerospace’s facility in Kilkeel is organised into 11 production lines for its seating assembly, and with the installation of world-leading technology, economy-class seating can be completed within nine to 11 minutes.

At the heart of Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel however is its people. It is committed to empowering its employees, as well as building the workforce of tomorrow, developing a local talent pipeline through its STEM activities with schools in the surrounding area, and partnerships with further educational institutions and colleges. With excellent career progression, training and development opportunities, and industry-leading benefits packages offered to all employees, the company is being recognised as an employer of choice, not just in the local area, but across the whole of Northern Ireland.

Managing director, Alan Henning, spoke about the company’s success. “Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel continues to evolve and refine processes to ensure there is a seamless manufacturing journey for all our products,” he said.

“However, it is our highly skilled team, across the many departments from production to logistics, who are integral to the success of both the manufacturing journey and the company. We will continue to look for new and innovative ways and cutting-edge processes to deliver and meet the needs of our customers, and in doing so, we will not only build opportunities for our customers but also for our people.”