Business Showcase with Ulster Bank: Award-winning Outsource continuing on acquisition trail

It’s been another busy year for Terry Moore’s IT services business Outsource Group, which continues in growth mode amid a recent acquisition and recent big win at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank

Despite taking on a leading IT security business just a few months ago, Terry Moore is still eyeing further acquisition for his burgeoning business.

The head of Outsource Group, the Antrim based IT services firm – which have five offices in the UK and Ireland – now has a team of around 70. But Terry says it’s on course to hit 100 this year.

At the tail end of 2022, Outsource Group also took on IT security business ANSEC IA – helping fuel its latest plans for growth.

“ANSEC IA joined the group and that was massive for us,” Terry says. “That is probably where most of the growth will come from.

“(Our) turnover had its best year, without the acquisition. That’s positive for us.”

And while he says there has been some pressure on profit he’s expecting to see a 20% year-on-year growth and eyeing up potential further acquisitions.

“In the last few years we have been looking for something. ANSEC IA was a better fit than we could have hoped for… (looking at options) there’s a particular acquisition for us. I know what I’m looking for. We expect to have an acquisition throughout this year.”

Business has continued to be buoyant for Outsource, given demands for key IT services remain, and while Terry says there remain some challenges out there “we appear to be an organisation which is pretty exciting to work for”.

For Outsource Group, the core business is still across managed services. That includes security, communications and networking.

Terry says that part of the business, along with others, is continuing to grow, with one of the strengths the firm has is operating its own data centre.

“ANSEC IA will double in size here,” Terry says. “They stand to benefit from the Outsource relationship and we have opened up their possibilities and potential.

“It’s really exciting. Everything we do is underpinned with security. The IT journey from a technology point of view to a consumption point of view, from training to enablement, onboarding and connectivity.”

Looking at the impact of Covid on the business and demands, Terry says getting that key infrastructure correct is key, regardless of whether a company is back to full time work in the office, hybrid, or fully remote.

“No one is going to back to office any time soon at same level as before. If you were five days, then one or two, it doesn’t matter – you still need the services.”

Terry says while he’s expecting headwinds in 2023 and dealing with challenges throughout 2023 “we would expect to outpace the slowdown” and “still expect to see growth”.

Outsource Solutions was also recently named the Best Medium Sized Business at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, in partnership with Ulster Business.

“It was probably the most important award we’ve ever won and it was a big surprise,” he says. “It’s fantastic for the team.

“(It’s also) stepping out of the ‘small business’ arena and moving to mid market, being recognised as the Best Medium Sized Business.”

Awards are a chance to showcase our best in business

By Kenton Hilman, head of corporate, Ulster Bank

We recently launched Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2023 in partnership with Ulster Bank, marking the 22nd anniversary of celebrating the highest achievers in the world of business.

For over two decades the Belfast Telegraph has been honouring businesses and their people and, despite the challenges this year is likely to bring for firms here, the 2023 awards programme will continue to shine a light on the accomplishments of the business community.

This will be the seventh year for Ulster Bank as the title sponsor of the awards and as we look ahead to this year’s ceremony, it is worth reflecting on the strength of the partnership and how our two organisations have worked together to grow the event.

We are especially pleased to support the introduction of some new categories in 2023 including Best Place to Work in Northern Ireland and Excellence in Workplace Health and Wellbeing, recognising a company which has introduced policies designed to make a meaningful difference to the lives of its employees.

It is also welcome that once again there will be an award for Outstanding Commitment to Environmental Social Risk which is open to any business that has successfully integrated sustainability considerations into its overall strategy. There is an onus on all of us to future proof our industries by adopting greener business practices and something we at Ulster Bank are actively encouraging our colleagues and customers to introduce. The business awards present a great opportunity to applaud those firms who are leading the way in this area and the hope is that they can inspire others to make this same transition.

These are just some of the 17 categories being honoured at the awards this year. Others include exporting, innovation, management and leadership – all important areas which our local businesses continue to flourish across. Also new for this year will be an award for the Tourism & Hospitality Company of the year. This category is open to any business in the food and drink industry or those involved in accommodation, travel and tourism or the wider recreation sector.

What makes these awards so worthy in my view is that they showcase companies which have overcome challenges, demonstrated resilience, and have been innovating to succeed – regardless of size or sector. They provide a platform for local firms to tell their story and to have their achievements recognised by colleagues and peers.

After a difficult period where many businesses have found little time for celebration, it is more important than ever to pause, take stock and reflect on how much has been accomplished.

Thanks must be paid to the team at the Belfast Telegraph for their efforts in hosting the awards and for going above and beyond to ensure guests can have an inspiring and enjoyable evening, and to all of the category sponsors for coming on board.

We are grateful to welcome Clare Guinness, director of the Innovation District as the new chair of the judging panel and pleased to report that she will be joined by a host of Northern Ireland’s most successful business leaders.

If your business has excelled this year of if you know someone whose hard work deserves to be considered, then visit the Belfast Telegraph website where you will find a full list of all the categories and information on how to submit your application along with the closing date.

Lastly, I want to wish all entrants good luck and look forward to celebrating with you later in the year.