Business Showcase with Ulster Bank: The NI start-up aiming to change the art of gift giving

Louise Doyle and Steph Scholes are aiming to use technology to help improve the quality of gifts we send to our friends and family, utilising technology and psychology along the way, with their business needi, alongside some much-needed assistance from the Ulster Bank Accelerator

A Northern Ireland start-up is using technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in a bid to boost and improve the gift giving experience.

Needi is the brainchild of former sales directors, Louise Doyle and Steph Scholes and is a new gift giving marketplace which both showcases the talents of local independent producers, while helping change the way in which we think about celebrating and marking big occasions.

“We are a gift-matching marketplace which uses psychology and AI to pinpoint a gift to a recipient,” Louise Doyle says.

“We are working with a variety of D2C customers – they can tell us, for example, ‘it’s Jane’s birthday, she likes hedgehogs and long walks in the rain. We use all of the information about Jane and fine perfect gifts from local independent gifts.”

Louise says the company is also working across the corporate market – from start-ups to large blue chip organisations.

“We are reinventing how people look at gifts. A bunch of flowers, beer or wine – it’s all very nice but not setting the world on fire.

“It was the psychology behind gift giving was where our first interesting lay,” she says. “There are some basic points which make the perfect gift and there’s lots of research that says if you answer these question, and it ticks these boxes, then that’s what makes the perfect gift.

“To oversimplify it, it’s giving people something they want or need, and can use on a day-to-day basis.”

The business has already raised around £250,000 from a range of sources, including angel investors.

But Louise says it’s in the final stages of landing additional VC funding and grant assistance.

And while much of the initial gift-matching is being done as a ‘concierge’ service using staff at the moment, Louise says it’s developing a new algorithm which will allow a customer to match with the perfect gift automatically.

“Right now we are at the stage of collating all of that data,” Louise says. “We have just receive a grant to help develop some of our tech further – we will be testing over the next year.”

Louise says it’s already working with some giants of industry and aims to grow the business outside Northern Ireland, the UK and beyond – with the corporate end seeing a surge.

“Some of the best tech teams and development is in the Belfast area… we are already going internationally. We have some huge businesses which we are working with.

“The corporate side is the best which has been really kicking off in the last year. That’s predominately down to the hybrid workforce, people trying to motivate their staff… there’s been a real need for that there.

“What that is doing is driving our direct-to-consumer business. With every gift which goes out to someone there’s a QR gift tag… that would give you a discount and you would become a new customer for us.”

And being on the Ulster Bank Accelerator has been “absolutely huge” for the company, according to Louise.

“The community of entrepreneurs and mentors – having access to this bank of really knowledgeable people who aren’t going to laugh when you ask a silly question or seem to know someone who has an answer. That has been incredible.

“We found new merchants – amazing businesses which are now selling their products on our site. We’ve also had introductions to investors and are getting funding as a result of it.”

International Women’s Day should impact throughout the year

By John Ferris, regional ecosystem manager, Ulster Bank

Many businesses and organisations recently came together to mark and celebrate International Women’s Day. The global initiative is now a major event in local workplaces with efforts to promote inclusion and amplify women’s achievements taking centre stage.

The theme for this year’s event was embracing equity and participants were encouraged to challenge gender-based stereotypes and forge change within their own sphere of influence.

As someone who works with female entrepreneurs every day within the Ulster Bank Entrepreneur Accelerator, this theme struck a particular chord. We spend a lot of time with focusing on the differences between equity and equality in the workplace and always come to the conclusion that you cannot achieve genuine parity without recognizing an individual’s particular set of circumstances. Allocating resources and opportunities with this in mind should always be the preferred approach.

As we learn more about the experiences of female founders and tap into their insights, there is a clearer picture of where efforts must be focused to level the playing field for any underrepresented entrepreneurs. Many would agree that having access to funding remains

International Women’s Day should impact throughout the yearthe biggest and greatest challenge for female entrepreneurs. To realise their potential, female entrepreneurs must have access to the finance they need to grow their businesses and, as we know from the Rose Review, this could generate an additional £250bn to the UK economy if women started and scaled businesses at the same rate as men.

So, what can be done to bring greater equity to this area? One solution is to increase the number of female angel investors. Research from the Women Angel Investment Task Force shows that growing the number of female angels will directly increase the levels of investment in female entrepreneurs so we have strengthened our partnership with the UK Business Angels Association and leaned into support provided from other NatWest colleagues to try and raise awareness of this often overlooked funding stream.

But it’s also important to take a step back and explore what can be done to support females taking the first step on their entrepreneurial journey, along with those who are seeking to scale up their operations. Recently we hosted an event in partnership with The Gender Index as they brought their UK-wide roadshow to Belfast. Data presented on the day highlighted that just under 14% of all active companies in Northern Ireland are female-led and that of this number, 88% are considered to be micro, ie employing fewer than 10 people.

While some of the information shared on the day was disappointing, particularly around the sectorial disparities and the fact that Northern Ireland continues to lag behind other regions of the UK in this area, by coming together with partners from The Gender Index, Women in Business and Queen’s University, we are moving in the right direction to embrace equity.

And there are a great many stories to point to here when it comes to showcasing women who have enjoyed success at the highest level and we welcome the work they are doing to inspire other female founders, such as Louise and Steph at Needi, to take a similar leap.

International Women’s Day may have passed for another year but it’s impact should continue to resonate throughout the year. We can all take action to call out discrimination, draw attention to bias and strive for inclusion and working collaboratively towards this goal should bring us closer to embracing equity.