Calibro: the office fit-out specialist with further growth on the horizon

Inside the new offices at MCS Group at The Ewart in Belfast

Just a couple of years ago the very idea of the modern office appeared to be on the way out.

But cut to 2023 and businesses are investing and paying even more attention to the quality of their workspaces – putting the employees front and centre with collaboration at the heart.

It’s seen businesses like Antrim’s Calibro blossom in the last 12-18 months, working through significant and burgeoning pipelines of work with a host of major clients.

“We’re thankful to say that business performance has been strong over the last 12 months,” Ronnie Crawford, managing director, Calibro, says.

“Last year was a very successful one on the back of restrictions easing, as companies implemented a return to the office. The first half of 2023 has been extremely strong, and we are forecasting significant growth of around 40% on 2022’s performance, based on a strong first half and healthy pipeline of projects for the second half of the year.”

And that increase has also meant the Calibro team expanding significantly, Ronnie says.

“As revenue has grown, so too has the team here, with a 38% increase in the team size over the past 12 months, bringing additional levels of experience and energy to the business.

“This doesn’t include increasing our network of sub-contractors and the jobs that they’ve created on the back of this. With ambitious growth targets, we’re confident in the journey ahead and will be making further significant investments in people and systems moving into 2024.”

Calibro has an impressive array of high-profile top-end projects under its belt in the last few months.

It includes the grand ‘destination workspace’ in the newly-completed Ewart building – which is also home to Deloitte’s new Northern Ireland base – for the team at recruitment firm MCS Group.

“The last 12-18 months have been a particularly exciting time for the team here, working on several high-profile projects, from creating a ‘destination workspace’ for MCS Group, to creating a statement headquarter for DHL Supply Chain in its 205,000-sq-ft unit in Dublin,” he says.

“There have been many conversations around sustainability, and this is becoming a significant driver for clients, informing the space design process and fit-out practices on-site. The DHL project in particular has centred around this, with everything designed to comply with LEED and BREAAM standards.”

And Ronnie says the speed of change across the market has been “astonishing” over the last 12-24 months.

“I think it would be fair to say that no one really has the answer to all the scenarios and challenges that have presented since Covid,” he says.

“The speed of change in the office market is astonishing. However, some of the common themes and changes we’ve seen over the last two years include slower decisions – companies working out their hybrid models and being more conscious about making the correct decisions.

“There is more widespread recognition of the need to provide better conditions and quality office environments to attract and retain top talent, with the competition there is for talent currently.

“Following a couple of years of primarily remote working, the impact that it is having on culture is being noticed by many business leaders we speak to on a regular basis. The other common theme that comes up is the challenge of training and developing new talent remotely, and the need to bring people back into the office to ensure the success of ‘onboarding’ and training programmes.”

He said the way in which people work has evidently changed and that while there remain demands for high-end workspaces, “flexibility is here to stay”.

“This means a change of approach to how we design each workspace, with more emphasis put on ensuring the right mix of spaces throughout the office to allow people to carry out their given tasks effectively.”

And companies have evolved while they’ve spent a couple of years mainly remote working.

“We’re speaking to quite a few currently that have grown significantly during Covid, and not made any changes to their office space,” says Ronnie. “They are now limited on how many people they bring back to the office and on the implementation of their hybrid working policies because of space restraints.”

Ronnie says there’s also been greater demand for fully-fitted out workspaces and a need for shorter-term leases, while there remains demand for the best grade A office space.

“There is strong demand for high quality, grade A office space in Belfast and Dublin that complies with the sustainability regulations and targets being set out by companies around the world,” he says.

“Companies will also be looking at other factors such as convenience of the space to public transport, parking, restaurants, gyms and other such amenities that will entice their teams back into the office.”

And looking ahead, Ronnie says “continued expansion and development of the team” is on the cards in order better serve clients and the market.

“We’ve got a strong team and culture and the foundations have been put in place for a steady growth trajectory over the coming years, and it’s now all about the implementation of the plan,” he says.

“There will be a lot of learning and developing along the journey, listening to, and understanding the needs of our clients as well as keeping track of better practices and sustainability standards. There are plenty more exciting project announcements and developments to come – watch this space.”