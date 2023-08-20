Citi Belfast launches Career Empowerment Programme

Frank Bryan, Belfast Met Governing Body, Paul Narain, US Consul General, Louise Warde Hunter, chief executive Belfast Metropolitan College, US Economic Envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy, Aidan Sloane, Belfast Metropolitan College and Graeme Craft, Citi Belfast at the launch of the Northern Ireland FinTech and Professional Services Programme

Citi Belfast has continued to challenge misconceptions of careers in the financial and professional services and encourage more people from diverse backgrounds to consider careers in the sector with the recent announcement of its Citi Career Empowerment Programme.

The newly-launched programme is designed to continue attracting an increasingly diverse talent pool and will work to remove social inequality barriers, develop skills and improve employability.

The programme in collaboration with Belfast Met is a leap forward, engaging with the Department of Economy economic strategy’s three pillars of innovation, sustainability and inclusion and will equip people across Northern Ireland with the skills needed to succeed in a lifelong professional career.

Through collaboration with a range of key influencers and local stakeholders within the financial and professional services sector and Invest NI, Citi aims to develop and implement a range of programmes to remove barriers and provide recognised skills and qualifications to reduce the high rate of economic inactivity across Northern Ireland. Citi’s Career Empowerment Programme will create a more diverse workforce, build better community relationships, and continue to solidify Citi’s reputation as an inclusive employer.

The employer also took a leading active role in developing the unique Northern Ireland FinTech and Professional Services Programme launched at Belfast Met with Joe Kennedy, US Economic Envoy to Northern Ireland, present. The innovative programme aims to give young people not in education, training or employment the pathway to a growth industry career in a range of areas including business, digital, fintech and professional services.

The programme will include project-based learning placement in Citi and other partner organisations which will involve mentorship to build confidence and soft skills which are key to employment and progression.

Commenting on the launch of the Career Empowerment Programme Leigh Meyer, Citi Belfast site head, said: “Citi believes that everyone can belong in banking, and as the global bank’s customers continue to grow in diversity, it is crucial that our growing team reflects that diversity.

“The launch of our Career Empowerment Programme will ensure a wider range of voices and backgrounds are present within our workforce and reinforces our commitment to providing jobs to people here in Northern Ireland. As the only global investment bank operating in Northern Ireland, we are proud to be opening the doors for more people to live locally and work globally, supporting businesses around the world.

“We offer a range of career pathways to encourage everyone to consider a career at Citi. Our diverse programmes include apprenticeships, graduates, reactivate your career, and business academies. We offer the training and support required for career progression and actively champion and empower our team’s growth and success by creating a culture defined by inclusion to create a vibrant working environment for all.”

Citi started in Belfast in 2005 with an original plan of recruiting 375 technology staff to deliver services to Citi’s global institutional client group. It is now a strategic delivery centre for many of the bank’s 21 global functions including legal, compliance, HR and markets operations and employs over 4,000 in Northern Ireland, including over 40 nationalities.

The team also benefits from five inclusion networks including: Disability, Families Matter, Multicultural, Women and Pride which champion diversity, equity and inclusion across the firm. Citi Belfast also works with external partners to create positive impact in local communities and has raised over $1m for sponsored charities in the last five years.