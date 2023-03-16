Custom House: the five-star flexible workspace in the heart of the city

Custom House, operated by BE Offices, is taking the concept of the flexible office and workplace to the next level, with the fit-out, atmosphere and facilities of a five-star hotel, offering companies of all sizes a top-end experience

Walking through the doors of the grand and historic Custom House building in the heart of Belfast you could be forgiven for thinking you’re in the city’s latest high-end five-star hotel.

Custom House, operated by BE Offices, is the brainchild of entrepreneur and developer Neil McKibbin, who purchased the building in 2020.

“If you had to describe it in one phrase, it’s a hotel for businesses,” Neil says.

A truly historic building – designed by Charles Lanyon and built in 1854 – following a £12m investment, Custom House has now been revitalised into five-star flexible workspace which is home to both small and micro firms, alongside tech and industry giants such as ASOS. This is the ‘hotelification’ of flexible workspace.

It’s evident from a walk around the building that a lot of thought, planning and finesse has gone into providing what is such a high-end place to do business.

Aside from the tall, vaulted ceilings and high-quality fit-out of each of the rooms and spaces, clients have access to everything from superfast and secure broadband, wellness pods and meeting rooms, to a private gym, larger bookable boardroom style rooms and a grand dining hall and client café on the ground floor of the building – more akin to a high-end wine bar than office cafeteria.

The café also means events can be catered for in-house without using an outside provider.

“This showcases what can be provided in the Northern Ireland market – this pitches us with the best,” Neil says. “The market is moving towards this top end.

“We can accommodate the needs of anywhere from two to 92 people and supply the total needs for their day-to-day office requirements, employee wellbeing and a five-star experience across the spectrum.

“You don’t have to worry about maintenance, IT or cleaning, for example. That’s all taken care of for you.”

And while the doors have only been open for a few weeks, demand is already very strong.

“We have sold 300 desks from opening in January – that’s a mixture of small and medium-sized companies, right through to a firm such as ASOS,” Neil says.

“In the current environment, people are unsure about their real estate – looking at how much space they need. This enables us to flex with them.”

Neil says one company has already expanded from 12 to 24 desks in the space of just a few weeks, a level of flexibility not normally offered with a more traditional lease.

The overall experience is also very much about the entire business day, for example, taking you from an early morning gym session, to a flat white and croissant, the office, then to a grand bookable meeting room before utilising the high-end shower and changing facilities to get ready for an evening drinks function – all under one roof.

The building also has a sizeable outdoor area which can be used by its clients for private events.

Larger meeting rooms include the high-spec Titanic, Olympic and Harland & Wolff suites – which can accommodate up to 60 people – alongside a podcast suite, co-working space and executive lounge.

Connectivity is also key to the overall experience, with software such as ClickShare making sharing presentations on high-end 86-inch OLED screens as simple as possible.

And it’s also about the ability to relax and switch off for a while during the day, according to Richard Taylor, general manager, formerly assistant general manager at The Slieve Donard and for the Hastings Hotel group.

“We have digital detox rooms where you can sit, put your headphones on and relax,” he says. “We also have a quiet area underneath the stairs with an LED light wall, featuring the Shimna River – you can sit and take time to recalibrate.”

Plans are also underway to add a personal trainer, Pilates classes and massage treatments.

Neil says part of the strength and attractiveness of Custom House is just how recognisable it is, given its rich history and grand design.

“The glamour of this building and the prestigious history was something I thought could be built upon,” he says. “We have created a new brand at a new level in the office market. We have set a benchmark.”

Neil says in the fight for talent, companies are increasingly turning their attention to improving their workplaces in order to get the best people through the door.

“We know people are tired of home-working,” Neil says. “They like the flexibility of a hybrid model but they want to have a connection with their employer.”

Custom House also ticks a lot of key boxes in terms of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) – from employee wellbeing, to fitness and the building’s own targets for a range of environmental building accreditations.

And for companies interested in taking space within the building, the process is designed to be quick, easy and flexible – with contract periods starting from just one month.

“You can pay per desk, but that includes every facility in this building,” Richard says. “It’s all built into the price.”

Neil says: “If you want to be offering the best of facilities but you don’t want to tie yourself up in knots with a traditional lease, we can tick that box for you.

“We have had people in for a viewing on a Thursday and they’ve had their laptops open at their desks at 9am on the Monday.”