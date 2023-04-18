Cyber attacks: it’s not a matter of if… it’s a matter of when

“There are only two types of companies: those that have been hacked and those that will be hacked.”

It’s a quote that will resonate with many, but not everyone. These are the words of Robert S Mueller III, executive director of the FBI and special counsel into Russian interference with election (s) in the US.

It succinctly describes the cyber threat to businesses, a clear and present danger. However, not everyone gets it.

There’s an obvious distance between an executive in the FBI and any cyber threat to an engineering business in more rural parts of Northern Ireland or a construction company operating in a city, for example.

Add to that a number of high-profile brands used as examples of cyber crime: Sony, JP Morgan, eBay, Target and Uber and you almost get a sense of detachment.

Listing Tesco, British Airways, Dixons, Ticketmaster, and easyJet as UK-based victims and HSE, Trinity College and Bus Éireann as Irish examples, somehow contrives further to promote the myth that “it will never happen to us”.

Others closer to home include Moy Park, Translink and at the time of writing, both Royal Mail and Lagan Specialist Contracting Group.

What binds all of these organisations together is that their respective security breaches have been made public, intentionally or otherwise.

The truth is that there are 100,000s of victims but the majority prefer silence or paying the ransom to protect their brand reputation.

LoughTec has been operating in the cyber security space for almost 10 years, with a portfolio that includes global pharmaceutical and financial brands, as well as the aforementioned engineering businesses and construction companies, with many more in between.

Over the last three years, we have seen exponential growth in cyber attacks on Northern Irish businesses, getting calls on almost a daily basis from those who are desperate for help in the aftermath of a breach.

On top of phishing, malware, aged network infrastructure, predictable passwords and human error, the period of the pandemic created an almost perfect storm for cyber criminals. As people began working from home, networks became more exposed and more vulnerable. In the same period, the criminals have become more sophisticated and with more time on their hands, much more persistent.

Some of you may be thinking right now “why would cyber criminals target our business?”.

You’re asking the wrong question – ask “what would the cost be to our business when we get breached?”

Because it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.

For more information, please visit www.LoughTec.com, email sales@loughtec.com or call 0800 158 2337