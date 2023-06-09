Doherty PIC: expertise and specialism with a growing reach

Doherty Pension & Investment Consultancy (Doherty PIC) is one of NI’s largest financial planning firms, specialising in a range of areas including being the only dedicated provider of small self-administered pension schemes (SSAS). The team has joined the wider Mattioli Woods plc group and expanding on its decades of experience, its client base, a wide range of services and working with firms throughout their life cycles

Doherty Pension & Investment Consultancy (Doherty PIC) is a Northern Ireland financial planning practice which is very much in growth mode.

The company, based in Belfast but with clients based throughout Northern Ireland and elsewhere in the UK, is one of the largest practices of its kind here, offering specialist advice across a range of services to individuals, small businesses, SMEs and listed companies.

It’s also recently become part of the wider Mattioli Woods plc group – extending its reach and expertise further still.

And part of its success and specialism is working with small self-administered pension schemes (SSAS) – making it the only dedicated provider in Northern Ireland.

“The firm was founded in 1985 and has grown into a large, independent financial services company,” Terry Lappin, managing director, says.

“We advise on a range of benefits for clients – including corporates and individuals.

“We work across a wide range of areas including employee benefits, pension provision, retirement counselling, inheritance, tax planning and investment management, for example.”

It’s a practice with decades of local, hands-on experience and now has a much wider reach thanks to being part of the Mattioli Woods plc group.

And one of the areas setting it apart from the crowd is its offering of small self-administered pension schemes (SSAS).

“One of the rare specialisms that we provide expertise in are small, self-administered schemes for clients,” Terry says.

That’s a non-third-party arrangement which is established and administered at Doherty, enabling clients to manage their own pension funds within their own pension trust.

Terry confirmed that Doherty now handles an extensive portfolio of approximately 500 schemes being effectively managed across Northern Ireland.

“We proudly stand as the only small self-administered pension scheme provider in Northern Ireland.

“Our clients have achieved exceptional financial success and our invaluable contribution lies in offering these clients expert strategic guidance in financial planning to shape and realise their future goals,” John Dooher, business development director says.

Doherty is now a team of around 30 with that number growing to approximately 40 as part of the wider Mattioli Woods group, based in Belfast.

“This year marked a significant milestone for us as we joined forces with the Mattioli Woods plc group, renowned for its expertise in a wide array of areas, including self-administered arrangements. With a comprehensive portfolio of services catering to diverse companies across the United Kingdom, Mattioli Woods also boasts its own distinguished financial services brand,” Terry says

The new partnership will also see the firm expand that reach further still.

“There’s a wide range of areas in which we work within,” Terry says. And growth is very much part of the company’s plans and wider outlook.

“Furthermore, we are enjoying remarkable growth in the expansion of our investment side,” Terry says. “We now have a discretionary fund management service for our clients and throughout the last two decades, we have diligently curated our portfolios, resulting in excess of £600m in assets under administration. This figure is poised for substantial growth in the foreseeable future.”

Doherty offers clients specialisms in each and every area, providing a one-stop shop for individuals and companies.

Doherty takes pride in serving a diverse clientele comprising businesses and individuals across Northern Ireland’s various sectors, spanning from small-scale enterprises to thriving SMEs and listed corporations. Furthermore, that reach extends beyond Northern Ireland, as they actively collaborate with companies throughout the United Kingdom.

“There are specialists in every area,” John says. “If you look at our competitors, I don’t think many offer the same breadth of service, from employee benefits to catering for small family-owned businesses, to listed companies, for example.”

And Doherty offers a holistic view of an individual’s financial plans, according to Lorraine Rodgers, operations director.

“In describing our diverse client base, we engage with companies at various stages of their lifecycle, ranging from the beginnings of a start-up venture to the ultimate phase of selling or succession planning,” she says.

“This leads to the requirement to provide intergenerational planning as well.”

That holistic approach means Doherty works with companies throughout their life cycle – from early stage to succession planning and selling onwards.

“There’s a breadth of businesses which we work with – it’s very much from the cradle to the grave,” Terry says.

“We regularly help clients who have sold their businesses and are now looking at what to do next. Retirement counselling is a big issue as well.

“A lot of our clients have built up significant pension funds, so we’re helping them to plan their retirement in a tax efficient manner.

“It’s looking at ‘how do you get there?’ and ‘how do you put all the things in place which you are going to need?’.”

Another area in which Doherty is well-versed is within trust planning.

“Many of us started our careers setting up pension schemes, and dealing with trusts – so we are comfortable advising clients in these areas,” Terry says. “The invaluable experience we possess in effectively working with trusts for our clients, coupled with our confidence and specialised knowledge in delivering exceptional service, stands as a distinguishing factor that sets us apart from our competitors.”

The new structure sees Doherty joining part of the Mattioli Woods plc group, while the local company structure and staff remains the same. It offers Doherty extended experience, reach and marketing expertise to help it grow further still.

“We can link in with Mattioli Woods – for instance,” Terry says. “They manage a book of small self-administered schemes and self-invested personal pensions in the UK, and also have a range of investment services, which means that there are additional planning ideas, products, and resources available to us.”

Lorraine says: “We are thrilled to be part of the Mattioli Woods group. There’s huge potential for us all in the future, from our stakeholders, to our clients and staff.”

Stephen Cross, employee benefits director, says he’s been working with the same clients for more than 20 years – maintaining relationships and pivoting to each firm’s individual needs. And part of that is advising firms around employee benefits – giving them an additional edge and making them more attractive to staff.

“We specialise in assisting our corporate clients in identifying the factors that set their business apart from the competition. This includes effectively communicating and promoting the advantages and strengths of the firm’s pension offerings, encompassing vital aspects such as death in service benefits and additional supplementary benefits”.

That’s never been as important in the current marketplace where the battle for staff and employee retention continues. And Doherty joining the Mattioli Woods plc group is also opening up doors for the firm in terms of its own attractiveness as a place to work, according to Lorraine.

“Since 2018, we have actively embraced the potential of nurturing talent from prestigious institutions such as Queen’s University and Ulster University,” she says.

“As we expand our company and harness our abundant resources and capabilities, we are poised to offer an even more compelling package, recognising the vast opportunities that lie in the ever-evolving business landscape.”