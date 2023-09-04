EDGEPoS: the point of sale solution for every retail environment

It is one of the only EPOS systems that has been designed by retailers for retailers, offering a real-time solution, enabling businesses to maintain a competitive edge and ultimately boost profitability.

A recent store to install EDGEPoS is Posh Pets located in Belfast. Along with his father, Posh Pets owner Martyn Halliday opened the prestigious local pet store 19 years ago. A family-run business, Martyn is enormously proud of his loyal pet loving customers, and the great relationships he has with all his premium suppliers.

He immediately noticed how much the staff in the forecourt were enjoying using EDGEPoS when it was installed at a neighbouring forecourt, contacted Henderson Technology and since then hasn’t looked back.

“I researched EDGEPoS online and spoke to other retailers in the Belfast area who were using the system and everyone I spoke to, praised the system,” Martyn said.

“From day one when I spoke to the sales team to arrange an EDGEPoS demonstration, the service I have received has been friendly, efficient and professional. The installation was a dream, with no disruption at all to trading or to my customers.

“Training was one of the highlights. The training officer was patient and knowledgeable and even my father, who does not embrace technology, can use EDGEPoS confidentially, and he couldn’t use the old system after 11 years.

“I love the way the till looks in my store – it is so modern, slick, and simple to use. More importantly the back office functionality has changed my life. I had a vision of what I wanted from an EPOS system, but until I came across EDGEPoS, I couldn’t find a system that did it. I live and breathe stock and my old system couldn’t identify slow movers, so I had no stock control within the store.

“Now I get an email every morning at 6.30am from the EDGEPoS automatic report scheduler with my daily reports to review. The margin report is fantastic. I am increasing sales and decreasing my stock holding. I’ve recently changed my ordering to ‘sales based suggested ordering,’ and it is fantastic. Before installing EDGEPoS I used to have to come to the store on my day off and it took me a whole day to place an order. Now I do everything from home in one hour. Finally I can take a day off.

“We used the customer instore coupon feature on EDGEPoS in May and offered £3 off the next £30 spend. The results were really successful, with 42% of the coupons redeemed. We also noticed an increase in the number of new customers returning with their coupons.

“I couldn’t recommend EDGEPoS highly enough. The whole experience has blown us away. Investing in EDGEPoS is well worth the money and it pays for itself many times over. It has saved me at least one day a week in time which is invaluable. I now have much more insight into my margins, products and stock, allowing me to make wiser decisions and run my business more confidently.”

For more information or to find out how you can get a free tailored demonstration like Martyn did, visit www.henderson.technology, email sales@henderson.technology or phone 028 9094 1900