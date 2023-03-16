Experience and desire to learn is a powerful combination for jobseekers

Most of us at some point in our lives have felt a degree of imposter syndrome or at least had some doubts in our own abilities and questioned if we have the skills or qualifications needed to do the job we’re in.

Similarly I’m sure many of you during your career will have looked at a job advertisement that excited or interested you, but talked yourself out of applying for the role because you didn’t meet all of the criteria listed.

And yet 80% of employers surveyed by Hays last year said they will consider candidates who don’t have the full skillset required for jobs they have open. I’ve written in this column before about the growing trend for employers to “hire for potential” to get the right sort of people in their organisation. But for that to work, those employers need people who have potential to actually apply in the first place.

To be clear, many roles do of course require specific skills, experience and qualifications. If you’re applying for a senior legal role, it’s probably a prerequisite that you are a qualified lawyer. I am by no means suggesting people put in applications for jobs they are patently unsuited for.

But in many roles employers aren’t looking for specific skills, they’re looking for an attitude and aptitude for learning on the job. Candidates who know they tick a lot of the boxes but not all need to be confident in the skills they do have and then showcase their willingness to learn. My tips for anyone in this position are:

⬤ Start with your CV. Kick off with a short opening paragraph that highlights your curiosity and your appetite for learning. Demonstrate that you’re a self-starter who’s motivated to go above and beyond to access new skills. Did you teach yourself the basics of SEO? Have you done online training outside of your workplace? Tailor what’s relevant to the role and include insights that will resonate with your potential employers.

⬤ Reach out directly to recruiters. Building an in-person rapport will really help your recruiter get a sense of your personality, reassuring them that putting you forward to a role that’s technically beyond your expertise will be a good opportunity for both you and the prospective employer.

⬤ Read up ahead of the interview. It’s crucial that you arrive prepared to discuss gaps in your understanding and how you plan to fill them. Research what it is you’ll need to fulfil the role and have some examples to share at interview stage. Explain, for example, that you’ve signed up to weekly emails from a relevant industry publication, or that you’ve collated training articles that you plan to work through. It’s not imperative to have read all of these at this stage but it is important to show that you’re actively engaged in developing your skills.

⬤ Take accountability for your learning. Showing a positive and enthusiastic approach to learning during your interview will help you stand out. Lifelong learning is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s fast becoming a necessity in today’s evolving job market.

⬤ Be honest. A candidate who wants to learn must be open about what they do and don’t know so that their employer can build a cohesive training plan for them. Once everyone is on the same page, this can be a really successful working relationship. If you somehow bluff your way into a position based on false assumptions, there is a good chance you will quickly be found out.

While being able to hire a candidate with all the skills they need is the dream scenario, employers are realising that they have to be flexible to widen their talent pool. Often, employers see extra enthusiasm and commitment from new hires who recognise the opportunity they’ve been given and the learning and development journey they are on. Providing that opportunity to develop also helps them retain those people.

More employers are also willing to take on talent from different industries, which means there are opportunities to make career changes or for people try a new challenge if they are unmotivated in a current role.

Of course, while employers are becoming less strict about candidates having the full criteria for job roles they’re advertising, they are expecting great attitudes to learning in return.

John Moore is managing director, Hays NI