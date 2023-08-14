Exploring employee experience, purpose, and culture: insights and strategies for a productive workforce

As part of its Building Better Insights series of research reports, creative brand agency, The Foundation, has recently released the Employee Experience Report.

Building on the views of almost 1,500 employees, it explores employee experiences and details the challenges of recruitment and retention for employers, looking at how organisations can explore fundamental connected levers such as purpose, culture, and values to achieve a happier, more productive workforce.

Here, The Foundation commercial director Erin Nixon explains the findings of the report:

Can you give us a bit of background about the ‘Building Better Insights’ series and what benefits it aims to deliver organisations?

The ‘Building Better Insights’ (BBI) series aims to give organisations a clear picture of the changing landscape of human behaviour, and the impact that has. From consumer habits to employee experiences in the workplace, the research emphasises the importance of basing branding and marketing efforts on human insight and aims to provide value to business decision-makers by making a difference to how they operate, brand and market their business.

What does employee experience (EX) and entail and how does it differ from employer branding and internal communications?

EX encompasses all aspects of the employee’s journey, including recruitment, ‘onboarding’, training and development, compensation and benefits, performance management, work environment, and company culture. It is influenced by both employer branding and internal communications. A positive employee experience can improve the organisation’s employer brand, which in turn can attract and retain top talent.

Employer branding is the outward-facing aspect of the organisation’s reputation, and it is communicated through various channels. It showcases the organisation’s values, culture, and work environment, which helps in attracting and retaining top talent.

Internal Communications (IC) is the channel for sharing this information with employees. It is used to inform employees about the company’s values, culture, and expectations, and to create a transparent and engaged workforce.

Why is employee experience so important?

Employee experience is crucial for organisations because it drives engagement, which directly correlates with profitability and productivity. A Gallup meta-analysis of 49,928 business units across 44 organisations revealed that business units with higher levels of employee engagement achieved significantly better financial outcomes. Specifically, units in the top quartile of engagement outperformed those in the bottom quartile by 21%, in terms of profitability.

Our report emphasises the concept of marginal gains, recognising that organisations are already striving to improve performance through various measures such as cost reduction, operational efficiency, and pricing adjustments. However, the real goal of the report is to shine a light on an organisation’s most valuable asset, its people. By focusing their intentions on enhancing the employee experience, organisations can achieve long-term gains and unlock their true potential, resulting in more satisfied employees and extra marginal gains in the long term.

Some 26% of employees that responded to the survey felt their company lacks a strong culture. How do you define a strong culture, and how does that play into employee retention and recruitment?

A strong culture is firstly one that is shared, so if you asked the employees of an organisation with a strong culture to define their organisational culture in words, you would expect to see a level of alignment in their responses.

When the culture of an organisation is strong and positive, it leads to increased motivation and productivity, which creates a stronger bond between people and their organisation, and a sense of belonging which leads to better retention.

Culture is often the thing that potential employees are looking to ascertain as a part of their decision-making process when considering joining an organisation, so they are looking at an organisation’s website, external communication platforms and news to help them get a feel for the culture of the organisation, so culture plays a huge role in recruitment, as well as retention.

Why is it crucial for employees to understand the purpose of their organisation, and how can organisations effectively communicate their purpose to employees?

More and more, we as individuals are driven by the ‘why’ behind our organisation’s existence – it’s less about the products and services we help to create – it talks to our need for a higher purpose in life.

As an organisation, if you can’t scratch that purpose itch, you’re not going to get the full potential from your people. When employees lack clarity on their organisation’s purpose, they may perceive their work as ‘just a job’, limiting their potential and increasing the risk of turnover in the long term as they seek out roles that fit better with their personal sense of purpose.

To effectively communicate the purpose, organisations should define it clearly, consistently reinforce it, and use it as a guiding principle in decision-making.

What can organisations do to align their purpose, values, and culture to create a positive employee experience, and what benefits can they expect to see as a result?

Broadly, the first step is a recognition at the most senior level of the organisation on why purpose, vision and especially values are important, and leading by example.

Secondly, engaging the whole team on the journey is key to ensure ownership of the shared purpose, vision and values and shared accountability throughout the organisation. There’s also a real value in bringing in an independent voice to help work through the process, who can see things with fresh eyes and with none of the “baggage” that can make it difficult for internal teams.

Communication is everything when a purpose, vision and values have been defined – it really makes or breaks how well embedded the purpose, vision and values become in the organisation.

Linked to that, they need to be relatable to all in the organisation. Creating a simple, shared non-technical everyday language that motivates and stretches the organisation is crucial.

Going further, there’s a real value in measuring employee experience through regular pulse surveys and enabling feedback from employees, while also ensuring that the organisation responds to their input and engages with dialogue. ■

