Financial capability: how organisations are tackling the challenges of struggling households

With costs rising across the board and interest rates making borrowing more expensive, Ulster Bank brought together leading experts from across the sectors to discuss the challenges, the state of play and what’s being done to assist those who are struggling most

For many, the current swathe of rising costs, borrowing and stagnating salaries is having something of an impact on household budgets.

But for others, surging day-to-day expenses can sometimes mean a make-or-break situation, with some families struggling to make the numbers add up.

It’s an increasing challenge for organisations across the spectrum, from those assisting those dealing with mounting debts, to mental health charities and financial institutions.

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, says it’s continuing to reach out to thousands of customers each year in a bid to deal with some of the financial challenges they may be facing.

“For the customers who are not coming to us [and instead using digital channels] we have an outreach programme – we are proactively ringing those customers,” he says.

“We make about 50,000 calls a year and make around 25,000 financial health check appointments, where they come in for a financial review to identify how we can make them financially better.

“But the types of customers we are reaching out to at the minute aren’t looking for investment advice or mortgages, but more and more, they are just asking for budgeting tips.”

Ulster Bank brought together a host of experts from organisations to discuss the current financial climate and how people are dealing with it, during a dinner at its DSE headquarters in Belfast.

Advice NI is among the organisations currently at the coal face, alongside recent additional support from Ulster Bank, which is providing key assistance and support for people and households which are struggling financially, among a raft of other areas.

“It’s starting to slowly ramp up and the amount of debt people are coming in with is starting to [increase],” Sinead Campbell, Advice NI, says.

“Six years ago it was about £6,500 for each client – now it’s up to £9,000 in the space of two years. The cases are more complex. That’s concerning… working isn’t a way out of poverty now, and that’s a big issue.”

And for Karen Hall, head of Northern Ireland, Mental Health Foundation, she says the organisation has carried out significant work around the cost of living crisis as a driver of poor mental health.

“Often we talk about how mental health is a driver of poverty, and it absolutely is… we recently produced a paper about how financial strain is impacting on mental health.”

Patricia Mulligan, head of financial inclusion, Department for Communities, says it is responsible for dealing with all manner of areas of support and benefits, assisting people struggling financially in a variety of circumstances.

“Everyone who has a change of circumstance comes into the Department for Communities,” she says. “When they are sick, have their first child, bereavement or going for a crisis loan… we need to do more as a department to make sure that people come in early to get the benefits.”

Karen Hall says political stability is at the core of ensuring services are being maintained to support people.

“Looking at political stability, when we have had the most progressive outcomes around welfare reform [for example], right up to the transformation of health, you need that political stability to deliver that over a longer period of time,” she says.

Terry Robb says: “One of the things we have started doing with larger corporate customers is to partner with them and offer them a free 20-minute financial health check.

“We’ll be able to give some pointers – [things such as] budgeting, knowing what APRs are, for example. That’s been hugely successful for us.”

Bob Stronge, chief executive of Advice NI, reiterates the need for a “sea change” in political thinking.

“There has to be a sea change in political thinking, and stability is one of those things which adds to that,” he says.

“We are seeing a sea change in terms of the people we are seeing and the complexity of the issues… [sometimes people say] ‘I don’t need advice, I just need food’. Financial education goes some way towards [helping] that.”

And it’s also about educating how fluctuating and increasing mortgage rates can potentially put financial strain on households, especially those at the maximum of their affordability.

Scott Kennerley, director of financial and postal services at the Consumer Council, says financial capability is now a “massive” issue.

“There are lots of different strands,” he says. “We deliver a programme with schools in partnership with Stranmillis and St Mary’s where we have developed materials on borrowing and accessing money and credit, and then where to go when things go wrong.

“Northern Ireland is often top and bottom [in surveys] of the tables in which you don’t want to be top or bottom in. We have lower levels of financial confidence and higher levels of benefit dependence and lower levels of discretionary income.”

Terry says a wide range of customers are now speaking to them, seeking some guidance and financial advice.

“That has been a change for us and the people making those calls. Historically it was more of a sales call and now it’s more of a service call. We want an in-depth conversation and [to find out] your financial circumstances.”