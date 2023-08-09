Henderson Group investing £60m into projects in 2023

Henderson Group, the local grocer and retailer, has earmarked £60m to invest back into the business for 2023 – an increase of 28% on 2022.

The group posted sales of £1.23bn for 2022, a 15.6% rise on the previous year. Now the group is channelling those profits back into the business to provide even more investment in their retail infrastructure and technologies, sustainable strategies and to bring even more value to their shelves when shoppers need it the most.

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director, says the group’s continued investment ambitions year on year ensure they are steadfast in the face of challenges.

“The continued conversations around the NI protocol, steep rising costs of energy, increased inflation and business rates, and suppliers facing cost increases of feed, fuel and fertiliser all had an effect on prices on the shelves for our shoppers,” he said.

“However, we invested £47m into our local supplier contracts, value deals throughout the year for shoppers and new builds, renovations and refurbishments last year – completing 26 significant projects across our retail network to bring more sustainable and convenient outlets for local communities.”

Henderson Retail opened SPAR Mallusk at the end of 2022, bringing a fresh forecourt concept to the area. Following a major investment in a six-month refurbishment, the store puts food to go at its core and houses Northern Ireland’s first Barista Bar drive through, the coffee brand created by Henderson Foodservice. It is a taste of what’s to come for Henderson as they focus on tailored shopping experiences and retail outlets for communities across Northern Ireland.

The group is made up of Henderson Retail, Henderson Wholesale, Henderson Foodservice, Henderson Group Property and Henderson Technology.

Henderson Wholesale was recently named Regional Wholesaler of the Year at the prestigious Grocer Gold Awards. The only company from Northern Ireland to win on the night, the business was commended by judges for smashing through its set of ambitious targets, which judges said were hard earned in a competitive market and challenging backdrop.

Henderson Foodservice sales grew by 41.4% in 2022 as the company benefitted from a gradual return to normality in the hospitality sector post-Covid, in both the NI and Republic of Ireland markets.

Henderson Technology’s advancements in store tech drives the Group’s sustainability ambitions, while Henderson Wholesale collaborates with independent retailers to provide shopping experiences bespoke to their neighbourhoods and offering a growing roster of local food producers and farmers on their shelves.

“In recent months, we announced a £300,000 investment in our local own-brands, with several products aligning under The Kitchen brand,” Mr Doody said.

“The range brings the latest food trends to shoppers for tonight’s tea, part of a collaboration with 11 of NI’s top local suppliers to produce over 100 dishes. The rebrand came after a sales total of £10m in 2022 for high quality and value meals for tonight’s tea.

“At the start of the year, we also announced a £1.4m investment in value with our Mega Deals initiative, which saw over five months of weekly deals delivering cut prices on high value products in promotional bursts throughout the year, available in over 500 SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO branded stores in Northern Ireland.

“This is delivering on value when our shoppers need it most, while continuing to develop innovative products in collaboration with local suppliers, providing what our shoppers want to see on the shelves.”