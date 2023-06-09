‘Hyper inflationary’ environment disrupting McDonald’s business model

Beth Hart, McDonald’s vice president of supply chain and brand trust for UK and Ireland, says the business – worth around £100m in NI alone – is facing input cost challenges like many others in the food sector but adapting and finding new ways to sell to its customers

The ongoing “hyper inflationary” environment is playing its part in disrupting the McDonald’s business model in a way not seen in decades, one of its chiefs here has said.

Like many others in the food industry, the fast food giant is facing rising input costs and as a result, having to put prices up accordingly.

“Part of my team’s role is to buy, and one of the biggest challenges for us – the same as every other business – is the hyper inflationary environment which we find ourselves,” Beth Hart, McDonald’s vice president of supply chain and brand trust for UK and Ireland said.

“It is disrupting our business model in a way which we haven’t seen for a very long time – these are levels of inflation which we haven’t seen since the 1970s.

“Our model is the three-legged stool – the McDonald’s business, the suppliers and the franchisees and when I talk about that two billion spend, that's our franchisees money, and what our franchisees need… when you see disruption like this, it knocks our model all over the place.”

But unlike less consumer-focused businesses – especially those who lack a brand as globally-recognised as McDonald’s – when the chain puts up the price of the cheeseburger, even by a few pence, it makes headlines.

“The other disruptive for us is our customers expect great quality, great value food consistently delivered, affordable,” Beth says.

“And we've had to put up prices this year for the first time in a very, very long time – that attracts a lot of attention. It's pretty iconic when McDonald's increases their prices. So we can't go that far otherwise will impact our business model.”

McDonald’s is a business worth around £100m in Northern Ireland, with 35 restaurants and seven franchisees.

It’s a business which has adapted to changing demands and demographics. Just a handful of years ago its online delivery business didn’t exist here. Now, it’s one of around 11 avenues in which its products can be purchased.

Beth says it’s also seeing changing customer habits, including some not purchasing additional add-ons or extras with meals.

“People are ensuring that what they buy, they're getting full value for money,” she says. “… we’re seeing our customers become increasingly savvy in the way they engage.

“In Northern Ireland our total contribution of the Northern Irish economy is £100m. It's pretty awesome when you think about it – our spend on Northern Irish product is £26m.

“That's quite a big footprint in a relatively small nation.” McDonald’s supply chain includes some of our biggest businesses, including poultry giant Moy Park, Kerry Group’s Coleraine Cheese and packaging firm Huhtamaki, but also counts smaller companies among its food chain.

Looking towards growth, Beth says: “Our delivery and drive through… you'll see a lot of our competitors bringing that into their proposition,” she says.

“However, we can't forget that we are a restaurant business and ensuring that restaurant experience is still absolutely joyous and gorgeous and something that family look forward to.

“[It’s about] giving our customers what they want, where they want how they want it.”

Balmoral Show remains important showcase of our agri food sector

By Nigel Walsh, director, commercial banking, Ulster Bank

Farmers, growers and producers kicked off the summer season last month by attending and exhibiting at the 154th Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank. The sun may have been in hiding but the weather certainly didn’t dampen the atmosphere or indeed the crowd’s appetite for an enjoyable day out.

I was fortunate to spend a few days touring the showgrounds – meeting customers, catching up with colleagues, and attending a number of events which reinforced just how successful our local agrifood sector is thanks to the drive and dedication of the many great companies who were exhibiting at the show.

The boost events like the Balmoral Show bring to local businesses should not be underestimated. Throughout the four days I heard representatives from micro-firms and huge, established companies alike talk at length about how the show enables businesses to get their products in front of a large audience who were only too happy to engage and learn more about what they can offer.

Farmers have a long tradition of coming together to attend weekly or monthly markets and it’s a concept perhaps those of us in the business community might learn from. On top of the core trading business which takes place, markets also present a unique social opportunity where you can catch up, share ideas and learn from your peers.

There was certainly a great deal of this taking place at Balmoral Park. After a challenging few years for the sector, the focus of this year’s show returned to that fundamental principle of firms coming together; reflecting on shared successes and looking for ways to collaborate in the future.

This spirit of collaboration was on display during Ulster Bank’s own lunch event where we brought around 100 customers, colleagues, and stakeholders together to hear from a panel of industry leaders about best to future proof this sector.

Joining our own head of agriculture, Cormac McKervey, was senior vice president at McDonald’s Beth Hart and chief executive of the farming co-operative, Trevor Lockhart MBE. Ably chaired by BBC NI farming correspondent, Elaine Mitchell, the discussion centred on the prowess of the Northern Ireland supply chain and the many great companies who contribute to this success.

Speaking on behalf of McDonald’s, Beth spoke at length about the contribution firms such as Dale Farm and Huhtamaki have made to McDonald’s and how their exceptional quality and service have set the standard for other companies within its expansive supply chain. Such a positive testimony created a genuine sense of pride in the room and I know many of those in attendance left feeling more confident and optimistic than perhaps was the case when they arrived.

Thanks to our partners at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society for delivering another successful event and for creating this space where so many different factions of the business and agri community can come together and present a worldclass showcase of this industry.