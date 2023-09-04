Ian McClure: new horizons at insurance broker ABL Group

Taking up his new position as group director, Ian McClure of ABL chats about the continued evolution of the local insurance broking firm while maintaining a focus on client service and professionalism

As one of Northern Ireland’s most experienced insurance professionals, Ian McClure will be well known to many in the local business community. As executive director for ABL Insurance, he oversaw an exciting period of business growth in a time of unprecedented organisational change.

His new role as group director sees him step into a senior leadership role with a more strategic focus as well as looking after the insurance needs of many of the largest businesses here in Northern Ireland.

“The phrase ‘May you live in interesting times’ is often attributed to an old Chinese curse but for me, living in interesting times has been a great opportunity,” Ian says, looking back over his career with ABL Group so far.

“ABL has undergone incredible changes in the past few years and this rate of change would have tested any company to its limits. However, we’ve met these challenges head-on and come out the other side as a much stronger and tighter organisation.”

He is referring to a period which saw ABL Group transform from a privately-owned local insurance broker and risk advisory firm to being firstly a part of a UK and Ireland-wide network of brokerages – GRP Group. In October 2021, the venture capital-backed GRP was then acquired by US firm Brown & Brown, making ABL Group part of one of the world’s largest insurance brokers.

Along the way was ABL’s acquisition of local firms Digney Grant and McGrady Insurance, both of which continue to operate under their own brands. More recently came the acquisition and integration of Aon and Willis Towers Watson’s NI businesses with enormous growth in revenue, headcount and ambition.

“The incorporation of WTW NI was undoubtedly one of the biggest changes in the history of the NI insurance market,” says Ian. “Overnight we gained 45 new teammates who came from a business that was part of a global organisational culture. We had to change and adapt to our new shared reality and go for a best of both worlds approach.”

The cultural shift was significant for the ABL team and for their new colleagues but they found common ground through their shared values of client service and professionalism.

“The appointment of WTW’s Shauna Graham as managing director of ABL Insurance in 2021 was a significant moment,” Ian says. “Her appointment to the role helped bring our operations and our people together and she has built a strong executive management team drawn from across the combined business.

“As well as growing revenue from new client business, ABL Group is still on the acquisition path. As part of Brown & Brown, any local brokers we acquire in the coming years will benefit from everything a global firm can offer. It’s an incredible opportunity and I think our experience of merging and managing teams from different cultures will give us a stronger insight into the integration process.”

So what’s next for ABL Group? As an organisation that has transformed so completely from where it was just five years ago, it might be expected that this evolution will continue unabated.

“We still have incredibly ambitious plans for business growth and for acquiring other brokers when they are the right fit,” he says. “We also have a fantastic pool of talent in ABL Group and we’re focused on retaining that, developing it further and of course growing our team with targeted recruitment.”

Going from a venture capital-backed group to being part of a firm still managed by the family who founded it in the 1930s is an exciting journey. Brown & Brown consistently refer to themselves as a ”forever company” who build, buy and will never sell. There’s an immediate and obvious match in terms of the American firm’s approach to the market, their workplace culture and their dedication to the communities they serve.

“We’ve always thrived as an entrepreneurial business with unrivalled local expertise and we’re delighted to hear from the senior leadership at Brown & Brown that this is why we were such an attractive target for acquisition. Brown & Brown understands that different markets require unique propositions and local knowledge. We know best how to deliver for our clients and do that now with the backing of an even bigger organisation.”

ABL has already welcomed members of Brown & Brown’s senior team to their headquarters at Belfast’s City Quays and many of their own team have visited Brown & Brown centres in Florida and Atlanta.

“We’re already seeing the fruits of this new relationship with senior members of our team seizing the opportunity to develop new products and projects thanks to the network we’re now part of,” Ian says.