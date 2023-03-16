JMC Packaging: Introducing a pre-stretch machine for an efficient future

Craigavon-based JMC Packaging is continuing to grow and expand as well as investing in new, more efficient packaging for its customers while eyeing the future of robotics and automation

Greater efficiency and greener packaging solutions are something which many of our leading manufacturers are turning to in a bid to boost their own credentials.

And it’s something which JMC Packaging is also looking towards, following a fresh investment in new pre-stretch technology – built by CLASS-Engineering – which significantly reduces the amount of film required while also being more recyclable.

JMC Packaging has grown into a business working with some of Northern Ireland’s largest businesses, including many in the food sector.

“What the machine allows you to do is take a metre of pallet wrap and stretch it out to as much as five metres,” JMC Packaging founder, Jim Cullen, says.

“With someone using standard pallet wrap they wouldn’t even achieve a 200% stretch.

“This is stretched for you before you use it. That brings a big financial benefit and there’s less packaging waste. This machine reduces the amount of packaging when the load is unpacked.”

Jim also says the film is greener than other products, with around 30% of recyclable content in it – helping customers both save money, with no packaging tax, and improve their own carbon targets.

JMC Packaging also provides its customers with a wide range of machinery, tray sealing, shrink wrap, flow wrapping machinery and label printing, weighing and filling solutions, also packaging materials such as foil trays, ready meal trays, etc and not forgetting the industrial packaging – pallet wrap, strapping, edgeboards and printed tape which has been very successful in providing customers with their own personalised tape.

It’s targeting both local industries and the wider UK and Ireland market, from micro businesses to SMEs and some of our largest companies, across the sectors – including food, fresh produce and engineering.

“It’s meeting customer needs to make plastic and packaging go further,” Jim says.

Since its own early days of fruit and vegetable distribution, JMC Packaging has developed and expanded considerably, working across a range of diverse and burgeoning sectors – from meat and fish to pharma and many other industries.

JMC remains one of Northern Ireland’s leading distributors of both machinery and packaging materials and is investing in both its operations and people, as it expands its reach into new markets.

The company – which now has a workforce of around 65 staff – has continued to remain in growth mode over the last few years, right across its business. In order to support the continued growth of the business, JMC is in the process of implementing a new ERP system which will allow the business to expand and meet customer demand while at the same time improving its own efficiency and productivity. This is an exciting time for the business as it continues to grow and look to the future.

Aside from its Craigavon base, JMC Packaging also has a majority shareholding in GSH Holdings Ltd in England – the move allowing the company to offer services across a much wider selection of business across the UK and Ireland.

And JMC Packaging is also turning its attention to robotics and automation – something many manufacturing industries are moving towards.

“On the machinery side of the business we are looking at robotics,” Jim says. “That’s the next project for us.

“We are working closely with one of our customers and have ordered the first robot to be installed into their factory in order to work on the research and development.”

This type of robotics is focused around ‘end of line’ production, such as packing trays into outers, for example – something normally done by several people. “Businesses are looking for fully-automated systems,” Jim says.

And while the cost of automation may be a significant investment for businesses, potentially anywhere between £50,000 and £1m, it can pay off in the long-term.

Speaking about the business landscape and economy in general, Jim says while many sectors are continuing to flourish – including food and food production – he believes companies are trying to be much leaner in terms of their operations.

“With costs rising, they have to try and take costs out of it,” he says.

Jim says demands for packaging have continued to be strong post-pandemic, with many companies turning to additional packaging during Covid-19.

“People are still looking towards that, but are looking towards films, for example, which have greater recyclability content. We have to do our bit as well.

JMC Packaging’s business continues to be strong and it is now looking towards the future and tackling the challenges and industry changes ahead.