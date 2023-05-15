Major cross-border manufacturing partnership unveiled

The second iteration of Digi Manufacturing has been officially launched at the leading Manufacturing Research (IMR) centre.

Digi Manufacturing 2.0 is a cross-border partnership between The Irish Digital Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing Cluster and Manufacturing NI, which has availed of support from InterTradeIreland’s Synergy programme.

The aims include: • To create and enhance new cross-border strategic value chains and enhance the green uptake between IDEAM Cluster based in Limerick and Manufacturing NI advanced manufacturing SMEs • Strong cluster collaboration to bring like-minded SMEs together • To establish and create new business opportunities • To unlock the green transition of the all-island advanced manufacturing ecosystem

At least 40 SMEs will greatly benefit from collaboration opportunities, financial support for the growth of companies creating new linkages, and industry case study visits

Mary Meehan, deputy chief executive, Manufacturing NI said: “Through Digi Manufacturing 2.0, collectively we will support industry with its digitalisation and green efforts. We are delighted to be part of the second iteration of this InterTradeIreland funded Synergy project in collaboration with IDEAM”.

Alison Currie, director of innovation and entrepreneurship at InterTradeIreland, said: “InterTradeIreland is pleased to continue to support this cross-border Digi Manufacturing collaboration between IDEAM Cluster and Manufacturing NI through our Synergy programme. Co-operation and joined-up thinking in areas such as green transition and the decarbonisation of the manufacturing sector are key areas for all-island collaboration.”

To sign up as a participating SME, please contact mary@manufacturingni.org