Marginal gains: ‘the foundation’ for employee retention and recruitment

Research finds that 26% of employees feel their company lacks a strong culture, according to creative brand agency, The Foundation

Given that recruitment challenges continue to persist as a barrier to growth for many companies, it’s now imperative for businesses and organisations to prioritise employee retention. ​ A recent report launched by creative brand agency, The Foundation, has revealed that employers need to consider their employer brand as a source of marginal gains as they look to retain and attract new talent. ​ “In the face of fierce competition; organisational culture and team buy-in can give businesses the competitive edge that they need to attract new talent,” Brendan Gallen, strategy director of The Foundation, says. ​ Conducted with approximately 1,500 employees across Ireland, the UK and the USA, The Foundation’s employee research has revealed that: ​ - 26% of employees feel their company lacks a strong culture - 36% of employees do not feel valued by their company - Over one quarter (26%) of respondents do not fully understand their organisation’s purpose - One in three (36%) ‘flight risk’ employees (those who intend to leave their job) say that they do not feel valued by their organisation - One in four (24%) of new employees feel negatively about their organisation’s onboarding process ​ Brendan Gallen says: “It’s an intensely competitive environment with rising costs, both for organisations and for employees, and there are considerable pressures on personal finances. Companies need to find a competitive edge, and when we drilled down into what is making a difference for employees, it’s not just about money, but about feeling valued within a business, understanding the company’s purpose and values, and employees being supported. This is the new currency in the workplace.” ​ The report also reveals that there is much to celebrate as it’s clear that many organisations are working hard to create positive cultures, with a sizeable majority of respondents (65%) saying that they feel either “very” or “extremely” valued by their organisation. ​ Commenting on the third research paper in its consumer-led ‘Building Better Insights’ series, The Foundation’s commercial director, Erin Nixon says: “Purpose, values and company culture are the rich areas where the marginal gains live. There’s clear evidence that employees who are actively contributing to their workforce and buy into the organisation’s mission and goals will stay within that business for longer.