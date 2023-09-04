Mattioli Woods: a leading wealth management and employee benefit specialist

Mattioli Woods is now one of the UK’s top wealth management firms, working with clients in Northern Ireland for more than 20 years, and recently acquiring local business Doherty Pensions and Investment Consultancy Ltd, based in Belfast, as part of its continued growth and expansion

In April this year, the company took a significant stride forward with its acquisition of Doherty Pensions and Investment Consultancy Ltd, based in Belfast. This strategic move by Mattioli Woods opens up a vast horizon for shared visions and holds immense potential for future growth.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, there was considerable unease surrounding the financial services industry. Ian Mattioli and Bob Woods had a shared vision of creating a fair and transparent organisation that put the client at the heart of all they did. It was from here that the idea of Mattioli Woods was born.

Since its inception in 1991, the company has experienced significant growth through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company now boasts a workforce of nearly 900 and has offices throughout the UK. The same principles which led Ian and Bob to start the business still apply today, with the mantra of delivering great client outcomes firmly at the heart of what the business seeks to achieve.

As an integrated, full-service company, Mattioli Woods continues to expand its network of consultants and complementary investment management offering with the aim of enhancing the Group’s client proposition while delivering strong shareholder returns.

The most recent financial results showcase a business that continues to grow. Despite the economic turmoil, Mattioli Woods now administers or advises on around £15bn of client assets, with revenues across the group of over £100m. These figures demonstrate a growth trajectory that has been the envy of its peers and is a far cry from the humble beginnings of two colleagues trading from a garage in Leicester. The company has made no secret of its ambition and medium-term goals, which include reaching £300m in revenue and £30bn of total client assets.

The strategy continues to serve Mattioli Woods well, allowing the business to flourish. Adding to the business’s existing Northern Ireland operation, the recent merger with Belfast-based Doherty Pension & Investment Consultancy Limited is an exciting and progressive step for the combined business.

Mattioli Woods has been working with clients in Northern Ireland for over 20 years and has long harboured ambitions to develop a strong and growing local presence, so the acquisition of Doherty provided the perfect opportunity. Doherty is a long-standing business with an enviable reputation and strong management supported by a great team of people. The common values and beliefs around client care were obvious from the initial meeting between Mattioli Woods and Doherty, giving us the confidence to readily integrate the two businesses and pursue a strategy of growth. Both businesses have a long track record of training and developing our people, and we look forward to building the team in Belfast as we move forward.

Like Doherty, Mattioli Woods focuses on holistic planning, providing high levels of personal service and maintaining close multi-generational client relationships. The business plans to continue to develop complementary services around its core specialisms, blending advice and investment management with specialist product provision to progress as a modern financial services business aligned with its clients’ needs. Indeed, from a specialist pensions perspective, this merger will make the combined business the largest SSAS and SIPP practitioner operating in Belfast with a local presence. This holistic approach can be best demonstrated by other recent acquisitions which have enabled Mattioli Woods to expand its range of services and investment offerings to clients.

This integrated model is something of a unique proposition to new and existing clients, allowing the business to deliver great client outcomes while keeping client costs low. This is achieved through the ability to control more of the value chain in delivering in-house investment solutions, which go beyond those typically offered by other advisory and wealth management businesses.

Mattioli Woods is under no illusions; the current climate for wealth and investment management is a tough one. Geopolitical tensions continue to significantly impact the UK, with supply chain issues and high energy prices, meaning inflation is yet to be curbed, and interest rate levels have yet to slow from a steady climb. Combined, these factors have led to a more volatile financial environment for individuals and businesses alike.

Mattioli Woods continually monitors client portfolios and investment strategies, adapting and revising them as needed to ensure clients get the best possible outcomes. The holistic approach and range of investment solutions allow for a model where bespoke strategies are created for each client to ensure its short-term and long-term goals can be met. This advice might start with the client, but it considers other generations to ensure any future transfer of wealth can be made in a tax-efficient manner. This structuring of wealth forms a core component of the Mattioli Woods advice process and is complemented by many tax-efficient investment solutions provided by the firm.

The Doherty acquisition means clients and prospects have an even greater choice of investment solutions. The fit is a good one, with many complementary elements between the businesses, not least the high levels of technical and specialist pension expertise as well as offering discretionary portfolio management. The addition of Doherty’s team adds further capacity, allowing the business to accelerate its growth trajectory in Belfast and beyond and, in doing so, providing clients with the proactive advice and bespoke investment solutions they require.