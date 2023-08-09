Mills Selig: investing in the future and planning for growth

Leading commercial law firm Mills Selig is expanding on its rich history here, growing its team, headcount and investing significantly in its headquarters thanks to a major refurbishment of its Belfast city centre offices

Judging by the latest significant investment in its modern Belfast city centre offices, Mills Selig is a law firm which is thinking towards the future.

The leading corporate law firm’s Arthur Street base has been home for the last 24 years, and has seen some of its most senior partners start their careers there at a junior level, before working their way up to senior roles.

Mills Selig is continuing to invest in its people, services, and clients – undertaking a major investment due to the continued growth and success of the firm.

It’s a firm with its roots in Belfast city centre, having first opened in Callendar Street in 1959, before moving to its current address, 21 Arthur Street, in 1999.

“We have always had a good and strong practice,” John Kearns, senior partner says.

“As a local business supporting local businesses, we are committed to investing in Arthur Street, thus bolstering the local economy. Back in the days of the Yellow Pages, we had a small advert for Mills Selig. We saw ourselves as a business which wasn’t chasing the work, we were a boutique firm.

“We had nine people at the time and moving to the new office was a big step for us,” he said. “We always saw ourselves as a city centre practice and that’s important for us.”

The award-winning business has grown into a 60-strong team, working with some of Northern Ireland’s biggest businesses, as well as assisting global giants of industry on the ground here.

“We offer a partner-led service, meaning that our clients are managed by a team of exceptional lawyers, with direct input and guidance from at least one partner within the firm,” John says.

“We operate under one roof, and we are local and independent. This is particularly helpful to clients who need, for example, expert advice across a number of practice areas. Our team is one team, and that is what makes Mills Selig stand out in a busy industry.”

Mills Selig specialises in commercial law and offers expert advice including corporate, property, litigation, employment, energy, licensing and energy and climate.

It works with firms from right across the sectors, including FD Technologies – which Mills Selig was involved with in the company going public – Galgorm Hotel and Spa Group, Bamford Bus Company and Lotus Homes.

Its growth is being fuelled by continued successes and as a result, it’s investing significantly in its new modern high-spec offices.

“We are continuing with that period of growth and success,” Chris Guy, managing partner and head of corporate, says.

“It gives us a lot of energy. With the new office we realised there was scope to develop and build on what we had – adding in the capacity for the next stage of future growth.

“And 21 Arthur Street – our home – has its own presence, and clients love the location. It’s right where we need to be.”

It’s now being transformed into a modern office of the future – aligning itself with the firm’s own ambitious growth strategy.

“With the design it was really important to make sure we made use of the space,” Anne Skeggs, head of property and partner, Mills Selig, says.

Belfast firm Alpha was taken on to outline the firm’s vision for its newly-revamped headquarters.

“It was about reflecting who we are as people and a firm, and how we want people to feel when they come in – warm and welcoming,” Anne says.

“Alpha really hit the nail on the head quickly. We really wanted lots of really informal space.”

That includes transforming the main reception floor with multiple rooms which can be opened up along with wide, expansive areas and lots of space, including a café.

The new office space continues to be a boon for both staff and the firm’s clients.

“It’s created a real buzz and energy for the staff,” Chris says.

Emma Hunt, partner and head of litigation, says: “We wanted a nice space for our clients, but also the people who work here. The casual areas, and the café, really help with that.”

“You don’t necessarily appreciate how much a good cup of coffee means to people,” Anne says.

Part of the reason for the latest investment is to allow the firm to grow further still in terms of both headcount and client base.

And it’s a young, yet experienced senior team at Mills Selig.

Chris Guy and Emma Hunt started as apprentices with the firm around 23 years ago – beginning their careers at the existing 21 Arthur Street offices before moving into more senior roles and then to partner level.

“We are very ambitious and are continuing that growth and are proud of our clients and the strength and depth of our team,” Chris says.

“But we need to keep that – and the building will be part of that. The space, design and capacity to deal with those additional growth numbers.”

John says: “We had a very successful period last year, and that is thanks to our team. We are a firm that cultivates meritocracy and a team effort, because that is how we have always been, and how we will remain in the future.

Mills Selig’s new office has been designed to reflect the firm’s vision for the future, which is to be the go-to law firm in Northern Ireland for high value and complex work.

“The newly renovated reception area is a space that accommodates more client and team meetings simultaneously, allowing Mills Selig to work more efficiently. Its fresh and modern design reflects the culture of the firm – exceptional, supportive, positive and teamwork.”

Mills Selig has also taken the step to up its green credentials – 21 Arthur Street is supplied by 3T Power, a client, using renewable energy. The investment into 21 Arthur Street will also upgrade and support efforts towards Mills Selig’s aim to becoming carbon neutral.

It also has an ESG committee along with those focusing on charity and diversity. The firm is supporting Dementia NI as its primary charity partner this year.

Chris says: “We at Mills Selig have a very strong commitment to significant growth. In the next five to 10 years we will see the number of lawyers potentially doubling in that time.

“It’s about being ambitious, working with great clients, the team and delivering our services.”