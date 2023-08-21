Northern Ireland is still a good place to invest… but we need to do more

Northern Ireland’s commercial property market remains resilient, with a swathe of sales and major investments here over the last year, but it has been subdued by economic headwinds and more must be done to make it more attractive, writes Neil McShane, managing director, Lambert Smith Hampton Ireland

Many of the companies in the Ulster Business Top 100 have a significant interest in what is happening in the commercial property market.

Whether it is to do with the costs and logistics of keeping their own operations up and running across factories, offices, warehouses and data centres, for investment purposes or to do with infrastructure, construction and regeneration, many of those listed in this edition have significant footprints in property.

It comes as no surprise then that the issues which are affecting their businesses are also the ones affecting the commercial property sector: high interest rates, soaring inflation, uncertainty over global markets and supply chains, and the as yet unresolved trading arrangements between the UK and the rest of the world.

Despite those headwinds, and the fact that the sector is still in recovery mode post-pandemic, it is encouraging that there have continued to be a number of high value investment transactions taking place across the market with four £20m transactions in the last two quarters.

The first half of 2023 saw solid levels of deal activity, mostly underpinned by a strong first quarter, with assets such as shopping centres, retail parks, office buildings and industrial warehousing facilities all changing hands.

While these deals demonstrate ongoing interest in Northern Ireland assets, it’s clear that valuations are still well below pre-2020 levels and we have started to see a bit of apathy towards investing in the region creep in among UK and international investors with plenty of product to choose from.

The high interest rate environment is also likely to put a curb in activity for investors who were using debt to part-fund their deals, and who are now not able to afford to borrow the same money at new elevated rates. Deals that were available to commercial borrowers 12 months ago are not there for refinancing today.

Retail is obviously being affected by the squeeze on consumer spending, but premium sites like Victoria Square continue to trade well and bring new brands to Northern Ireland. While the value of some shopping centres has undoubtedly headed south, prime schemes remain attractive to investors, and the sales of Forestside and Foyleside this year will provide a good measure of current market conditions in the class.

On the upside we’ve seen that investors continue to be interested in out-of-town retail parks, many of which are offering double-digit returns to their owners and are seen as safer bets than previously over-valued centres.

For our towns and cities, there are also bigger, existential issues that will shape the future of the market, not least how people choose to work and live.

While I don’t agree with the narrative about the demise of the office, it’s clear employers of all sizes are still working out what the future of work looks like. With many people still working on a hybrid or remote basis, big occupiers are having to rethink how they use their space.

Either they double down and attract people back through investment in their culture, or they make commercial decisions to sublet or downsize some of their space in the knowledge that they are unlikely to reach previous capacity in the coming years. The likes of Allstate have taken this decision at their headquarters and I expect others to follow, particularly with a significant amount of office space still to come to market in the coming year.

Much of the recently completed or soon to be completed office space at The Ewart, Olympic House, City Quays 3 and The Paper Exchange was not pre-let and it will be interesting to see how long it takes to find occupiers for this prime office space, as well as the smaller new and refurbished spaces currently sitting empty.

On a more positive note there are tentative signs of developers turning their attention to residential, in line with Belfast City Council’s strategic aim to significantly grow the city centre population – which would help offset the challenge posed to city centres by people being in the office less often.

We’ve seen the start of small-scale residential developments, particularly conversion of sub-prime office space to luxury apartments and some smaller ‘aparthotels’. But clearly to get close to the council’s targets, we will need bigger and bolder apartment and build-to-rent schemes.

The increased student population in Belfast, which has driven a boom in student housing schemes, will in theory be accustomed to city living and keen to stay in the city if accommodation is available. So it is positive to see the Loft Lines development preparing for construction and smaller schemes such as Alterity’s apartments in Castle Place.

Overall, there is still great value in the market and I expect a lot of ongoing interest and activity in Northern Ireland assets over the rest of this year, depending on supply.

Is Northern Ireland still a good place to invest – definitely. But we have work to do to make it attractive.