‘Northern Ireland remains outstanding place for us to do business’

Leigh Meyer, Citi Belfast site head, says that 25 years on from the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, Northern Ireland continues to be an outstanding location for Citi to work and do business

A common message emerged from Northern Ireland’s business community during recent commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement – “Northern Ireland is open for business”.

In remarks made following his speech at Ulster University in April, US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III said: “Businesses in the United States are aware of the people, the talent, and the work ethic available here.”

Meanwhile, President Biden reflected on the US business community’s willingness to bet on peace [in Northern Ireland] 25 years ago and reasserted America’s commitment to continued investment in Northern Ireland.

“With the confidence bolstered by the lasting peace in Northern Ireland, Citi arrived in Belfast in 2005, with an original intention of recruiting 375 technology professionals. Almost 19 years later, the US headquartered global bank employs circa 3,700 people in Belfast, with teams covering a variety of disciplines including technology, legal, human resources, operations, and internal audit. These functions support our markets, banking and wealth activities in over 100 countries, living locally, and working globally.

“A significant focus for us remains on growing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) within our teams as well as removing barriers and challenging the usual stereotypes for finance professionals. Within our workforce we are proud to have over 40 different nationalities within our team with 52% of our leadership roles across the site held by women. We also benefit from five active inclusion networks representing: Women, Pride, Families Matter, DisAbility and Multi-Cultural, who work to shine a light on and advocate for our DE&I objectives.

“Citi is one of the largest private sector employers in Northern Ireland. As we have grown, the financial and professional services sector in Belfast has also grown. We have worked in close partnership with both universities to strengthen the talent pipeline, as well as other partners who are building a bridge for apprentices, school leavers, and returners to enter the sector.

“Our placement and graduate programme was designed in partnership with Queen’s and Ulster University to offer early career opportunities for graduates. Our annual intake has grown to over 80, creating an established, award-winning talent pipeline.

“Established in 2018, our Apprenticeship programme has since grown significantly, with over 60 individuals working across ten different functions, and in 2021 we introduced a FinTech Apprenticeship in partnership with Ulster University. We have also partnered with Belfast City Council to establish a new pipeline of talent through Belfast City Council sponsored initiatives, providing a pathway to careers at Citi.

“These successes have been achieved through long-standing partnerships and collaboration with Invest Northern Ireland, the local universities, Belfast Met, as well as local schools and more laterally with social enterprises and charities.

“We are delighted to continue sharing what we’ve learned along the way with local and international firms, while we continue enhancing our programmes. We are committed to developing new talent in Northern Ireland and remain committed to growing as the region continues to prosper.”