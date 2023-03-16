Oliver Exorna Group: diversification and continued growth on the horizon

Andy Oliver, director of the Oliver Exorna Group, has expanded the family-owned Coleraine-based business to a wide range of specialisms, from kitchen and bedroom fit outs to transport, manufacturing and hardware sales, and is continuing to undergo investment and further growth across the group

The Oliver Exorna Group is a firm which is very much in growth mode.

And it’s a burgeoning business which also counts major Northern Ireland companies among its expansive portfolio.

This north coast-based family-owned business includes several arms – from high-end kitchens, to transport and industrial equipment.

And as part of that group, its Exorna Kitchens & Bedrooms business remains the largest in the Oliver Exorna Group – headquartered at its main base in Coleraine.

It’s a company with more than a four-decade pedigree, and a family firm which continues to supply kitchen and bedroom furniture to property developers, house builders, public housing authorities, social housing suppliers and the general public.

“After graduating from university, my brother Ricky joined the family business, focusing on kitchens for the general public and building a portfolio with new builders for private housing developments,” director Andy Oliver says.

“We’re aiming to grow revenue this year across new build and private kitchen sales to between £5.5m and £6m, with the aim of total company turnover to be over £9.5m.

It’s an approved dealer for some of the industry’s major brands, along with benefits such as in-house fabricated wardrobe systems, delivery direct to customers with its own fleet of vans and trucks.

Andy started his working life after leaving school, where he began driving forklifts and lorries in his father’s business, Oliver Transport Services.

“That was the start of my career from 17 through to 37,” he says. “We’d set up a couple of the other companies along the way, but when we sold the transport business that’s when the focus and spotlight was on Exorna.”

The business now employs more than 70 across the group.

It operates a 100,000 sq ft workshop and manufactures and assembles more than 1,000 kitchen cabinets each week.

It’s also a business which is continuing to innovate – including the new X-Lock system, which involves a method of easily connecting frames onto cabinets within in-frame kitchens, making transport easier and avoiding damage while in transit and allowing for easier replacement post-installation.

Exorna has also just unveiled its new Novelle By Exorna showroom at its Coleraine base as part of a £100,000 investment. That brand focuses on the highest-end kitchens and other home furniture.

And just recently Exorna Kitchens & Bedrooms became an official retailer for Liebherr and Miele kitchen appliances, and also Lacanche and Rangemaster cookers.

“This is essentially luxury, bespoke in-frame furniture,” Andy says. “The key to that is it’s not just focused around kitchens. In our showroom, we have all of the key components in the house – kitchen, laundry room, walk-in pantry, home office, media centre, drinks cabinet and boot room.

“This is aimed at someone who is looking at a high-end kitchen but may be interested in looking at other elements of the home at the same time.”

As part of that growing success in the kitchen sector it also added Solid Surface NI to its portfolio, as part of an overall £1m investment.

“That was born out of Exorna Kitchens & Bedrooms in early 2018 to allow us full control of our stone worktop fabrication and supply chain,” Andy says.

“That business services Exorna Kitchens & Bedrooms as well as some of the larger kitchen retailers.” The company has just landed a two-year deal with a major multi-national business in the sector here.

As part of its recent expansion, Oliver Exorna Group grew its business footprint when it took on Gerni NI in 2021. It’s now based at the overall Oliver Exorna Group business premises in Coleraine.

That business specialises in floor cleaning equipment, pressure washers, garden care machinery, and domestic and commercial vacuum cleaning equipment.

“We are the main dealers for brands such as Stihl, Nilfisk, Kranzle, Delfin and Billy Goat,” Andy says.

“Delfin is one of our main brands which supplies very specialist machinery. For example, we provide a local blue chip company industrial vacuum equipment which can lift microchips from the floor without damaging them.”

The company was also recently awarded the dealership for Billy Goat, which specialises in leaf, litter and debris vacuum machines.

The group also operates Coastal Self Drive, which has a fleet or around 30 rental vehicles.

“The pandemic changed the business and we went from mini buses to vans and light trucks,” Andy says. “We hire to small couriers and blue chip businesses. We also supply the vehicles as not maintained or fully maintained.”

The group also formerly owned Oliver Transport Services, which has since been sold to WS Transportation.

But the group still works maintaining light and heavy commercial vehicles under its Northbrook Commercials arm.

“It’s anything from government bodies and councils, right through to one man van operators and small businesses,” Andy says.

Exorna Kitchens & Bedrooms

Established in 1981, Exorna Kitchens & Bedrooms is a family business which has been supplying kitchen and bedroom furniture to property developers, house builders, public housing authorities, social housing suppliers and the general public for over 40 years.

The business has a 100,000 sq ft workshop and manufactures and assembles more than 1,000 kitchen cabinets each week as well as manufacturing our own MFC and foil-wrapped doors. It is an approved dealer for kitchen doors from Kitchen Stori (U-Form), PWS, O&S and Andoras.

It’s an approved dealer of electrical appliances from Indesit, Hotpoint, Whirlpool, Neff, Siemens, Bosch, Bora, Airforce, AEG, Lacanche, Rangemaster, Miele and Liebherr with sinks and taps from Blanco, Franke, Schock and Quooker, and a choice of worktops from Egger, Carella and Cosentino.

All products are delivered direct to the customers site by a fleet of vans and trucks. All goods are either sold as ‘supply only’ or ‘fully fitted’. A large selection of products are available to view in the Coleraine Kitchen & Bedroom Showroom. www.exornakitchens.co.uk

Novelle By Exorna Luxury in-frame furniture specialising in creating bespoke pieces for every area of the home. From the functional kitchen and pantry, the practical laundry and bootroom, to the sophisticated home bar and living room, Novelle by Exorna offers a complete range of high-end furniture to enhance the overall aesthetic and functionality of your home. Focused on quality craftsmanship, using premium materials and incorporating exceptional design possibilities, Novelle by Exorna is the perfect choice for anyone seeking the very best luxury bespoke furniture. www.exornakitchens.co.uk/novelle-by-exorna

Solid Surface NI In 2018 the group made a £1m investment to set up a high-end stone processing workshop. The company chose Cosentino as its primary stone supplier, namely Silestone and Dekton products. It quickly qualified as a Cosentino Gold Fabricator, meaning it can offer a 25 year warranty on all Cosentino fitted products, one of the key benefits of this qualification.

The business is currently installing 13 sets of stone worktops a week, but has the production and fitting capacity for a lot more. Within the Exorna Kitchens & Bedrooms Showroom in Coleraine, there are more than 16 different stone worktop installs on display along with samples of our full range of colours and products. www.solidsurfaceni.com

Gerni NI Specialising in supplying and servicing garden power tools, domestic, professional and commercial cleaning, construction and vacuum equipment for over 30 years, Gerni NI stocks products from some of the world’s leading manufacturers.

That includes Stihl for power tools and garden care equipment, Nilfisk for floorcare and vacuum cleaners, Kranzle for German-made pressure washers, Delfin for custom built industrial vacuums and dust collection equipment, Billy Goat for outdoor clean-up equipment and Duplex for steam cleaning machines. Gerni NI has two stocked mobile service vans as well as in-house service workshop, with the motto ‘servicing anything we sell’, and also supplies a wide range of quality cleaning chemicals to complement the machines. www.gerni-ni.com

Coastal Self Drive The business offers short and long-term hire of 3.5T panel vans and 7.5T box lorries to domestic and business customers.

Vehicles are available to hire using fully comprehensive insurance or the hirer can choose to use their own insurance. All vehicles are hired under ‘fully maintained’ agreements with courtesy vehicles provided when required, with all vehicles are covered under AA Breakdown Cover within the UK and Ireland. www.coastalselfdrive.co.uk

Northbrook Commercials

Focusing on the maintenance of light and heavy goods vehicles, Northbrook Commercials offers commercial vehicle repairs, diagnostic and mechanical servicing to a wide range of businesses in Northern Ireland.

In addition to vehicle repair it offers commercial vehicle body repair and painting services, which can provide accident damage repair and general paint refurbishment. It is equipped with the latest mobile vehicle diagnostics equipment, roller brake tester and hydraulic play detector plates. It provides support to keep operators licenses compliant across areas such as service record keeping, periodic vehicle servicing, annual test preparation and presentation.