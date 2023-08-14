Pitman Berryhill: 40 special years of a leader in speciality foods

As speciality foods provider Pitman Berryhill (trading as Pitman Agencies Ltd) marks its 40th anniversary, Philip Pitman, owner of the Ireland-wide supplier, looks back on its journey until now and his vision of what’s next

Since our inception 40 years ago, Pitman Agencies has been focused on seeking out emerging trends, launching new products and building brands in Ireland.

My father Bob and I set up the company in 1983 and in 2009 I acquired Berryhill Merchants, run by father-and-daughter team David and Hazel Crozier. The merger extended our portfolio of brands and customers and the combined companies have been known since as Pitman Berryhill.

Bringing the best brands to Ireland The mission of our small but dynamic and experienced team has always been to source the best products in terms of quality and value to meet consumer needs and we believe we’re rather good at it.

Forty years ago, Pitman Agencies launched Peaudouce Disposable Nappies and Milupa Baby Food – early winners for Berryhill Merchants were Fentiman’s Drinks and Border Biscuits. Nowadays, Millennials and Gen Zs want artisan deli products – convenience that is clean and green, and affordable luxuries that look good on their social platforms.

Today, the team still gets great satisfaction from working with new, innovative companies alongside well-established brands to offer our customers a refreshing range of authentic, quality products. Current successes include Lizi’s Granola, Gran Luchito Mexican foods and Rocky Mountain Marshmallows.

Quality local service For over 25 years, Pitman Berryhill’s customer base has covered the whole island of Ireland and includes major Irish supermarkets, symbol groups, independent grocers, food halls, farm shops, garden centres, delicatessens and foodservice.

The sales and marketing team looks after retailers all over the country and we cater for the needs of larger partners as well as supporting our many unique independent customers. We take pride in maintaining consistent service and a reliable supply chain.

Looking ahead After four fantastic decades, Pitman Berryhill continues to go from strength to strength and with excellent brands, customers and infrastructure in place, the business has a great foundation for the future.

There is huge potential for this company to grow and evolve further. The speciality food market in Ireland is thriving, with the consumer appetite for diverse foods richer than ever.

We are now actively exploring how Pitman Berryhill can be taken to the next level and who may be best placed to do so.

For more information visit www.pitmanberryhill.com