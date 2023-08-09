S&W Wholesale’s innovative move for the future

S&W Wholesale, which owns the Nearby convenience brand across the island of Ireland, announced this year an innovative move relatively unexplored in NI.

Becoming a business under the employee ownership trust [EOT] model not only paves the way for the future of S&W but allows employees to become beneficiaries of the business and enjoy in on the company’s success.

The 107-year-old Newry company which can now boast nearly 300 employees and is one of the largest independent wholesalers across Ireland has become the first-of-its-kind here to move to an employee ownership trust.

The EOT initiative was introduced by the UK government in 2014, and enables employees to become the beneficiaries of a business with a trust managing and controlling the shares indirectly for the benefit of the employees.

S&W posted sales of £140.6m for the year 2022, experiencing an 11.5% increase on the previous year allowing the company to maintain a strong position as a Top 100 Ulster Business company.

Michael Skelton, chief executive, says that before the move was implemented at the start of this year considerable advice and guidance was carefully thought through to ensure that this was the right move for the future of the company and its employees.

“What this means is that when the company does well, the employees as beneficiaries, will do well also. The nature of the structure allows for incentives such as tax-free bonuses and other inducements as the business model continues to progress,” he says.

“It’s a very bold and exciting move for us as pioneers of EOT of this scale in Northern Ireland. Since implementing the EOT we have had many local businesses reach out who are keen to find out more. Our suppliers, employees and customers are safe in the knowledge that S&W are here for the future and with ambitious growth and investment plans that goes back into the business through the EOT model.”

S&W’s convenience brand – Nearby continues to grow from strength to strength with over 130 stores actively serving and supporting customers in their communities. Despite the brand’s infancy, only launching back in April 2021 the retailer desire and feedback has been phenomenal making Nearby one of the fastest-growing convenience brands across Ireland.

With the continued rising costs of living value remains a key focus for the brand.

Nearby’s key marketing strategy is focusing on delivering real value to shoppers which continues to drive footfall to their independent retailers.

Bring Home The Value – a four-deal marketing concept which runs each promotional cycle that promotes key savings across household essentials for families has been a key component of this.

The stores have also started to introduce ‘always on’ in-store by highlighting everyday low pricing offerings and ensuring shoppers are finding multiple ways to save at their stores.

S&W’s continued investment has allowed for retailers to maintain confidence in the wholesaler in continuing to drive prices down and for the value to be passed on to their customers.

S&W Wholesale continues to strive towards the company’s future goals with plans well underway for their new 180,000 sq ft home that will unlock new storage and warehouse facilities, new office spaces and space to grow to allow the company to expand on their already 2,500 customer base across Ireland with greater ease.