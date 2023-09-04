SHS Group ‘continuing to explore growth opportunities’

How has the business performed over the last year?

In 2021, the group turnover declined slightly primarily as a result of impacts of material availability, pandemic volatility and changes to consumer buying patterns. We continued to invest in our brands, category and channel expertise, manufacturing assets and especially our people development.

Despite a very challenging year of margin pressure due to inflation and supply chain disruption, expected trading profits were achieved in the year.

What changes have there been in the marketplace?

We continue to experience significant challenges around unprecedented commodity and packaging price inflation and changes in buying patterns by our customers and consumers as we emerge from the pandemic and deal with the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Within our global supply chains, factors such as crop failures, insufficient staff to harvest crops and a shortage of drivers in some countries and markets have all had an impact. Additionally, we are doing all we can to mitigate the current trend of rising living costs, the resulting caution among consumers regarding household expenditure and the growing demand for value-for-money solutions from brands and private label products.

As a business, we continue to encourage agility in our teams to ensure we respond and plan for changing market trends. The shortage of skilled labour is also impacting our sector, which is why we as a Group are investing in our people – we have developed a Learning and Development framework that aims to empower our people and equip them with the necessary tools to excel in their roles.

What products are within the company portfolio?

Operating in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in the UK, Ireland and internationally, SHS Group own a number of brands including WKD, Shloer, bottlegreen, Merrydown Cider, Meridian nut butters, Rocks squash drinks, Crucial Sauces, Zip and Sunny Jim firelighters and Maguire and Paterson matches. Our sales and marketing Division also distributes a portfolio of over 100 brands including Pot Noodle, Finish, Mars Drinks, Tunnocks, Colgate and most recently Highland Spring.

The group is also a market leader in the supply of own-label herbs and spices in Great Britain and manufactures a range of branded and private label condiments and sauces.

Which areas have been strongest over the last year?

Our drinks brands performed well with new product development and partnerships producing results. WKD’s new Orange and Passionfruit 700ml flavour has gained brand awareness through the Love Island partnership. Responding to evolving consumer needs, WKD also made the move to cans.

Meanwhile, bottlegreen has launched a new Limited-Edition Blood Orange Spritz, Orange and Lemon cordial, while Shloer Zero took sales to new heights this summer as a result of its first soft drinks exclusive partnership with Jet2holiday.

Standard Brands’ Zip brand successfully rebranded, with new pack sizes and packaging to support sustainability, while Meridian’s new pack formats and launch of their wellness nut butter range have been a resounding success.

Our sales and marketing division continued to offer a fantastic, outsourced solution for many group and external brand-owners, with Highland Spring joining the GB portfolio in the last year.

What does the year ahead have in store for the company?

SHS Group will continue to explore growth opportunities in line with our Vision 25 strategy. We have solid foundations in place, a diverse business portfolio, a devolved structure and independent value chains, all of which provide flexibility.

We will continue to invest in sustainability and innovation. Navigating labour shortages, along with rises in energy, commodity and transport costs are just some of the tasks which our people undertake daily in collaboration with our business partners. They are experts in finding solutions and creating new ways of working.

As we look towards the future, our primary focus will be on reinforcing the security and stability of our business operations and actively exploring avenues for further sustainable growth and expansion.