The Clearer Group: Soilèir and Clearer Water restructure under new umbrella

Soilèir and its flagship brand Clearer Water have restructured, which will see all entities coming under a new global umbrella, The Clearer Group.

The Clearer Group has also seen its first move appointing from within with Ross Lazaroo-Hood as their new global chief executive officer and co-chairman, who has extensive executive-level experience since founding the Landmark insurance group back in in 2017.

In 2021 Mr Lazaroo-Hood signed the long-term agreement with Larne Football Club to be their official sponsor principal sponsor and renaming the main stand at Inver Park the Landmark Stand.

In 2022, he stepped down from his role as group chief executive of his company Landmark and took the role as owner and director on its board. He has passed the leadership mantle onto Sitki Gelmen as group chief executive but will maintain his position on that board to oversee its continual expansion. Soilèir and Clearer Water will continue to be led in Northern Ireland by managing director David Hunter working with Mr Lazaroo-Hood to deliver the same ethos globally.

On this their one year’s anniversary since acquiring Clearer Water, the group has had an extremely exciting and busy time starting with its brand ‘refreshed’ across their ‘Still’ and ‘with Bubbles’ water range, the introduction of a new division the Hydration Hub which brings an alternative healthy vending option to the market and market leading water dispensers for hydration on the move. It also saw the team winning the award for innovation at The Larne Times Business Enterprise Awards.

Mr Lazaroo-Hood will lead from 2023’s second quarter seeing their continued controlled expansion with a push to see existing plus upcoming new brands being explored for launch in territories including the UK, Turkey, Cyprus, Japan and Canada with others on the horizon.

Clearer Water’s consumers are heavily motivated to seek out and buy from responsible and ethically minded businesses. Clearer Water produces the vast majority of its bottles in recyclable glass and have strategised to help drive a circular economy for plastic in the UK and across Ireland. With this in mind, Clearer Water has changed to a clear bottle using recycled PET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate or rPET) and we have reduced the surface areas of all our product labels aiming to reduce significantly their carbon footprint by the end of 2024.

“It really is our responsibility to work in partnership to help those be more informed to make socially, and environmentally conscious decisions regarding the products that they choose to consume, deliver and stock,” Mr Lazaroo-Hood said.

“Clearer Water was recently awarded ‘The Good Shopping Guides Ethical Brand Award’ and we were delighted to find ourselves scoring in the top three in the UK and Republic.

“We hope this recognition instils confidence to costumers that The Clearer Group is not only a high quality, premium source of hydration but a brand that puts its responsibility to our community and wider society at the forefront of our business practices.

“As a brand that champions inclusion Clearer in NI employs a diverse, mixed ability workforce and our operative team is comprised of young adults who would have found it difficult to find and sustain similar jobs, if not for the employment opportunities provided by our flagship brand Clearer Water. We are very blessed to have a team who cares very deeply about what we are doing.

“The group can look forward to an exciting growth in 2023 as the refreshed restructuring brings their brand, its practices which has importance in changing lives through ethical and socially responsible business methods. By working in close partnership with existing and new consumers, stockists, and distributors The Clearer Group will realise its commitment for all of its products to always be and do better.