The Formula: developing strong employer brands to attract the best talent

With an increasingly candidate-focused recruitment market, firms of all shapes and sizes are doing more to ensure they get the best people and retain their workforce. Now, employer marketing agency The Formula is aiming to help organisations tell their story and find the best people to help them grow and succeed

The competition to secure the best talent has never been more acute right across the sectors here in Northern Ireland and beyond.

And for private sector businesses and public sector bodies, how an organisation presents itself, recruits, markets and targets potential new staff is key to their long-term success as well as, crucially, retaining a strong workforce.

The Formula is aiming to assist companies across the UK and Republic of Ireland in their search for top talent.

Headed by Emma Murray, The Formula is a specialist employer marketing agency which can help organisations of all sizes to attract and retain staff.

“Your business or organisation is only going to be as good as the people you have in it,” Emma Murray says.

“People bring the success and having the right culture, career development opportunities and creating messages of diversity and inclusion is key – especially as we now have multiple generations making up the workforce.”

The Formula has been a specialist employer marketing division of leading local advertising and PR agency, ASG & Partners, for over 30 years, evolving from the traditional design and placement of recruitment advertisements to currently offering a service that encompasses four key pillars of expertise – employer branding, research, internal communications and recruitment advertising.

The Formula’s goal is to support clients’ employer marketing strategies throughout the entire recruitment lifecycle – particularly at a time when the market is increasingly competitive and candidate-led.

“The market is so challenging right now. The recent NISRA report confirmed that we are at our highest levels of employment. Add this to skills and staff shortages across most sectors, organisations are having to get their message out in a very competitive marketplace to a small pool of available talent. And despite the high levels of employment, we are also continuing to see movement in the market with talent wishing to move jobs for higher salaries and other benefits in response to the cost of living crisis and rising inflation,” Emma says.

“People are re-evaluating their career and what they want from a job. It’s very much a candidate market. The Formula aims to offer clients tailored employer marketing solutions that they need to attract and retain staff, as well as helping set themselves apart from their competitors.”

Emma says developing a strong employer marketing strategy can ultimately save a business or organisation both valuable time and money.

“Recent data from LinkedIn shows that businesses or organisations that invest in employer branding can reduce their cost per hire by up to 50%, reduce staff turnover by up to 28%, as well as attract more quality talent. Partnering with an employer marketing specialist can also support your HR and internal comms teams by reducing the time often spent when in a cycle of reactive recruitment, giving them back valuable time needed for key organisational priorities.”

While The Formula itself may be a new brand name on the market, the employer marketing division of ASG & Partners already has years of experience with a top talented team of communications and marketing professionals, working with local employers including Queen’s University Belfast, Health and Social Care Northern Ireland and the UK-wide Disclosure & Barring Service.

“As a local advertising and PR agency, ASG & Partners is obviously well-known and the employer marketing division is part of the bigger wheel,” Emma says.

“Employer marketing is a service specialism and a necessity for today’s businesses and organisations in order to grow and succeed. We’re taking all our experience, legacy and history and bringing it fresh to the market.

“This has seen us announce exciting expansion plans across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland and comes as a result of significant investment by ASG & Partners. This will lead to the creation of five new job roles within the employer marketing division.

“The launch of The Formula signifies our commitment to driving employer success in the face of challenging recruitment landscapes. Our mission is to transform employers often reactive and ineffective approach to recruitment and deliver time and cost efficiencies, while building a strong employer brand.”

“For example, an employer may need help in the design and production of an Induction and Onboarding Toolkit for new team members or they may be keen to activate a purely social media focused campaign for their next round of recruitment. The role of HR in a business has transformed and the ask is now much greater than ever before. An employer may also require assistance with understanding how the organisation as a whole is viewed by potential candidates, how to reach and engage with the best talent for niche or volume roles, how to approach early careers promotion or even how to conduct and analyse an annual staff survey.”

Emma says part of The Formula’s role and skillset in helping a client recruit and find the right people includes assessing market presence, researching and understanding the organisation and how it is perceived.

“Our team has access to a wealth of current data and research into key topics such as diversity and inclusion strategies, media consumption analysis and career expectations of each generation in the workplace right now. This level of insight is vital when developing a client’s employee value proposition (EVP) and developing appropriate messages to communicate to market.

“We can also assist our clients in a full 360 review of the candidate journey from consideration to hire, to identify any barriers that may be putting off quality talent and help to streamline the application process.

“We pride ourselves on working with our clients as an extension of their team to produce the right formula for employer marketing success. We believe every organisation has a good story to tell – it’s about understanding what their challenges and opportunities are and then helping them to create bespoke solutions.”

For more information on the range of services available from The Formula, please contact Emma at hello@wearetheformula.co.uk