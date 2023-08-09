Time to push on with energy transition plan

NI is the first part of the world to achieve 75% of its electricity on the grid coming from renewable sources, says SONI managing director Alan Campbell

Some of the contemporary challenges we face in society today can seem daunting because we are yet to fully understand them. Without that understanding, it is very difficult to develop a plan to reassure ourselves of the course of action required.

However, while it is difficult to think of a challenge as existential in its scale and threat to our way of life as climate change, it does not fall into this category. We understand the problem, we know what needs to be done and we have a plan.

We also have the benefit of a unique energy sector operating in a relatively small, self-contained island-based energy system. This has enabled the close collaboration which has led to the genuinely world-leading progress we’ve made so far in the onboarding of renewable energy into our power system – Northern Ireland being the first part of the world to have 75% of its electricity on the grid coming from renewable sources at any moment in time.

But with less than 80 months until 2030, now is the time for a purposeful increase in the intensity of that collaboration and a refocusing of minds on the delivery of our plan – the Northern Ireland Energy Strategy. There is no question that the 80% target is a huge challenge – effectively doubling the progress of the last two decades in less than one – but we know what needs to be done.

As Northern Ireland’s electricity grid operator, SONI stands ready to step up and play our part. In 2021, we published a roadmap – Shaping Our Electricity Future – which sets out a plan to ready the power system and the electricity markets for a 70% target.

Last month, we published a revised roadmap to account for the more challenging 80% target set by the Climate Change Act 2022 and a new Transmission Development Plan which sets out an unprecedented power system infrastructure investment programme.

At SONI, we are embarking on a new and exciting phase of our journey.

We are soon due to appoint a new independent board who will work closely with the SONI management team and our partners across the energy sector, business, government, and local communities to chart a fresh direction. We have aspirations to further build the capacity and capability of our organisation and our people meet the challenges and avail of the opportunities that lie ahead.

However, at this crucial stage in Northern Ireland’s energy transition, we need to come together as an energy sector, economy and society and bring about a stepwise change in the intensity and approach to delivery of our collective plan.

This means working together to solve the roadblocks in areas such as planning with agility and using our relatively small size to our advantage, enabling us to be innovative and brave in areas such as future investment. It means being more responsive to the needs of businesses and investors while also redoubling our efforts with local communities to ensure they feel part of the plan, and not that a plan is simply being imposed on them.

We know what we need to do and now is the time to push on.