We must address the butterfly effect over Northern Ireland housing supply

Mark Graham, chief executive of Co-Ownership, looks at the state of our residential housing market and why the entire system must be looked at closer to ensure it’s affordable for those in the future

While the official House Price Index in Northern Ireland saw a 0.5% decline in the last quarter on 2022, prices were still more than 10% higher compared to the same period in 2021.

It may seem that the overall average price has plateaued a little as it now sits at £175,234. However, for a variety of reasons, house prices rose steadily throughout the pandemic and still remain 25% higher than at the start of 2020. Factor in the increasing price of mortgages, escalating fuel bills and the cost of living generally going through the roof, and you have a situation that presents unprecedented difficulty for people to find an affordable home.

Few would argue with the vision in the Housing Supply Strategy developed by the Department for Communities. It reads “everybody has access to a good quality, affordable and sustainable home that is appropriate for their needs and is located within a thriving and inclusive community.” But achieving this vision will not happen unless we can manage the paradoxes and hard choices within the housing system.

The first paradox is that buying a home must become more affordable if we are to reverse the decline in home ownership experienced by the younger generation, yet for the sake of the economy and current homeowners house prices must not fall. House price inflation in the context of the stagnation of people’s incomes since 2008 mean that mortgages and in particular house deposits are less affordable and this is despite historically low interest rates, longer term mortgages and some institutions offering 5% deposits.

We all remember the impact of the 2008 housing crash leaving many people in negative equity and which ironically saw a reduction in first time buyers as lenders tightened criteria and looked for bigger deposits.

In hindsight (which I appreciate is a wonderful thing) it turned out to be unnecessary, economically very expensive and probably inflationary - but it does shows how important the housing market is to the economy.

Despite various ideas being floated by the UK government to increase home ownership there is no big policy initiative that’s going to quickly shift the system to be more favourable to first time buyers.

There are interesting ideas such as longer-term fixed rate mortgages, mortgage insurance to protect against negative equity and a more general discussion about using taxation and regulation to benefit first-time buyers.

This takes us to the second paradox – the implication of using regulatory and fiscal changes to benefit first-time buyers is that this will disadvantage buy-to-rent landlords. Indeed, increasing the proportion of homeowners implicitly means creating a smaller private rent sector.

The other main cause of pressure in the private market is the lack of social homes. Even if we were achieving the number of new social homes that the Housing Executive estimates we need, which we aren’t, this would not address a decrease in the availability of homes in the private rented sector.

We need to think about the whole housing system, and we need to ensure that when we act on part of it, we think through the impact on other parts of the system. We also need to recognise that any strategy to deliver better housing outcomes will take sustained and focused effort over many years.