‘We stand alongside campaigns to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people’

Commended for its efforts toward diversity, equity and inclusion, Citi Belfast continues its work to ensure all members of staff are encouraged to ‘bring their full selves’ to the workplace.

The employer champions the potential of everyone and empowers their growth and success by creating a culture defined by inclusion.

Northern Ireland’s largest financial services employer with over 4,000 colleagues, Citi was recently named among the UK’s Top 10 most inclusive employers by Stonewall, the world’s second-largest LGBTQ+ charity and were specifically recognised as a leading employer in Northern Ireland for LGBTQ+ people. Its local Pride network received recognition as a Highly Commended Network and a personal commendation was also given to Odhrán Devlin who was named Changemaker of the Year.

Peter Holden, Citi Belfast MD and infrastructure team’s global head of enterprise services, believes that the entire workforce is enriched by meaningful engagement with Citi’s diverse team across the board and is encouraging employers across Northern Ireland to actively pursue diversity at all levels in their teams.

“Coming from Australia, where Sydney’s legendary Pride parade has been instrumental for promoting inclusion, LGBTQ+ issues were openly discussed in my upbringing. I noticed a difference when I relocated to Northern Ireland in 2006,” Peter says.

“But I am happy to have witnessed attitudes changing locally, and I am encouraged by the many outspoken LGBTQ+ community members and allies who are part of the Citi team and working to create change internally and in Northern Ireland.”

Peter is the business sponsor for Citi Belfast’s Pride Inclusion Network, which has worked internally to champion LGBTQ+ rights and topics. He also worked beyond the walls of Citi’s offices to progress same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland. A vocal champion of LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace, who was recently recognised on the LGBT Great’s List of Top 50 Executive Allies, Peter commented on what has driven his allyship.

“After witnessing an issue of a fellow colleague in Australia, and supporting him through this time and, ultimately, having him come out to me, I developed a passion for championing LGBTQ+ team members and ensuring that they not only feel accepted in the workplace but also feel supported, advocated for, and encouraged to be themselves,” Peter says.

“As head of enterprise services and business sponsor of the Citi Pride Network in Belfast, I get to see how our organisation celebrates diversity across the globe,” he says. “It’s important when working for a global company like ours, that we are providing services which resonate and cater for a diverse global population, and to do this, the work should reflect the diversity of its customers.

“In Citi, our diversity is our strength. The scale and size at which we operate in over 100 countries only enhances the importance of everyone taking ownership and personal responsibility for providing a safe and welcoming place for all. As our presence in Northern Ireland grows, we are proud to say that we have consistently stood alongside campaigns which seek to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people here.”

Citi has continuously worked to ensure that company policies are aligned with best practice, workplaces are accessible and welcoming, and that their culture enables people to come to work as their authentic self. Locally, Citi Belfast has partnered with LGBTQ+ sector organisations including The Rainbow Project, Cara-Friend, and HERe NI, and recognise the valuable work they do to support members of the community and drive progress locally. The company also continues to partner as lead sponsor with Cara-Friend on the LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Schools’ Charter, with ‘All Out’ anti-bullying workshops delivered to more than 20,000 young people in Northern Ireland.